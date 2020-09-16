 
Former Barnsley College student celebrates Degree success

Rachel Scott
Former Barnsley College student, Rachel Scott, is celebrating achieving a first class (Hon) in BSc Business and Management, allowing her to enrol on a Master of Science (MSc) in Business with Human Resources at the University of Lincoln.
 
Rachel started her student journey in 2016, at the age of 33, when she enrolled on an Access to Higher Education (HE) Business course. This one-year course is designed to help students develop their subject knowledge by studying a range of topics relating to the Business sector including Human Resource Management; Business Finance; Leadership and Marketing whilst improving their study skills and building confidence which will help them get the grades required to study a higher-level course.
 

Rachel said: “I wanted to progress my career, but as a single parent, I needed to be able to study somewhere that fitted around my childcare requirements. I live in Barnsley, so the College’s location was perfect.

“At the start of my course, I had very little confidence in myself and my abilities, and I was nervous about returning to education. However, the tutors put my mind at ease by explaining what support was available. I soon fitted into College life and the small class sizes allowed me to interact with my peers and create lasting friendships.”

Having successfully completing the Access to HE course in May 2017, Rachel progressed onto the Business Foundation Degree in September 2017. Over a period of two years, Rachel continued to develop her skills and knowledge of the business industry. This qualification paved the way for Rachel to continue her studies by completing a Business Top-Up degree and achieve a first class (Hon) in BSc Business and Management, and then enrol onto a MSc in Business with Human Resources at the University of Lincoln in September 2020.

Rachel added: “I’m so proud of my achievements and far I’ve come since I attended the open day in 2016. I really enjoyed studying at Barnsley College and it’s given me the skills and knowledge I need to excel within my chosen field.

“My tutors and course leader were exceptional not only in their teaching but also by supporting me through difficult times in my personal life. My tutors were amazing and they genuinely cared. They kept in contact with me and as I qualified for extenuating circumstances, I received extra time to complete my assignments. They definitely helped me reach my full potential.

“The timetabling of classes and the location allowed me to spend time with my children and have a good work/life balance whilst educating myself.”

Susan Myles, Programme Manager at Barnsley College, commented:

“We’re very proud of Rachel and what she has achieved since she started her Access to HE course a few years ago.

“The transformation in Rachel from the day she enrolled is remarkable. Seeing Rachel’s confidence grow and for her to start believing in herself is inspiring, not only for her own children to see, but also to any mature person who’s considering returning to education. It really isn’t too late to enrol on a course and take the steps towards reaching your potential.”

Rated outstanding by Ofsted, Barnsley College offers a range of part-time vocational courses, apprenticeships and university-level courses taught be expert tutors that can be studied from home, in a classroom or the work place or via distance learning.

Students who enrol onto a Level 3 course or above may be entitled to apply for an Advanced Learner Loan or financial support to help them cover the costs of study.

