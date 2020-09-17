 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Technology ranks as the top industry for fast-growing companies

Details
Hits: 134
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
study conducted by Merchant Machine

A new study conducted by Merchant Machine analyses the 1,360 fastest-growing companies across Europe and the US to find the top locations and industries for fast-growing companies. The study also looks into metrics such as growth per employee, projected industry growth and companies with female CEOs. 

Top industries for fast-growing companies

Technology ranks as the top industry accounting for the most fastest-growing companies in the list (1,360 analysed). The technology industry accounts for 289 (21.3%) of the fastest-growing companies in the study, with 188 of these being in Europe and 101 companies in the US.

Support services is the 2nd biggest industry in the study and accounts for a total of 123 (9%) companies, with 91 in Europe and 32 in the US. This was closely followed by the construction industry with 88 (6.5%) companies in total – 74 in Europe and 14 in the US. 

Top industries for projected growth in the UK & US

Merchant Machine analysed the projected industry growth by employment between 2018 and 2024 to find the top 10 industries leading the way in the UK and the US.

The UK’s accommodation and food industry is expected to have the highest growth rate (8.2%) followed by tech & IT (8.1%) and construction (6.8%).

In the US, the top 3 industries with the highest projected growth between 2018 and 2028 are health care and social (17%), educational services (12.7%) and construction (11.1%).

The numbers show that, in general, there’s a higher projected employment growth in the US than the UK. The highest growth projected in the US sits at 17% for health care and social versus 8.2% for the accommodation and food industry in the UK. 

There is a big difference in the projected employment growth in the health & social sector, which ranks 1st in the US (17%) and 10th in the UK (3.1%). However, the data also shows that construction has the same ranking across both the UK and the US (3rd place), as does the professional services industry which ranks 5th for employment growth.

Top countries with the most fast-growing companies

Merchant Machine analysed 1,360 companies across Europe and the US and found which countries hold the most fastest-growing companies. The top 3 countries accounting for the most are: 

  1. USA –  home to 360 (26.5%) of the 1,360 companies. Software company Niantic is their fastest-growing company, with an absolute growth rate of 180,307%.
  2. Germany – ranks 2nd and is home to 191 (14%) of the fastest-growing companies. Germany’s fastest-growing company is industrial equipment supplier Farmermobil, which has an absolute growth rate of 6,056%
  3. Italy ranks 3rd just behind Germany with 190 (14%) companies. Their fastest-growing company is e-commerce site is the female-run Mamma 2.0 which has an absolute growth rate of 7,110%

Fastest-growing companies with female CEOs

The study analysed the gender of the CEOs in the fastest-growing companies in Europe and the US to find the fastest-growing female-led companies. 

Italian e-commerce company Mamma 2.0 is the fastest-growing company with a female CEO and is led by Martina Cusano, generating an absolute growth rate of 7,110%. This is followed by Sonia Summers and California-based Beauty Barrage, achieving an absolute growth rate of 5,459.4%.

East Sussex College has the best international study programmes for the ninth year running
Sector News
East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG) has been named as the best Further Ed
New dedicated helpline to report covid-19 in educational settings
Sector News
@EducationGovUK launch a new service so that schools, colleges or earl
Two thirds of employers report home workers more or as productive as when in the workplace, but cite need to support their mental health
Sector News
@CIPD research also highlights risks of two-tier workforce, as gap set

Software company Beeswax.io is the 3rd fastest-growing company with a female CEO and is led by Ari Paparo from New York. They generated an absolute growth rate of  5,262% with their 56 employees. 

Companies with the highest growth rate per employee

Looking at the number of employees at all 1,360 companies, the study’s found the top 3 companies with the highest growth generated per employee by dividing the absolute growth rate by the number of employees:

Rank

Company

Industry

Absolute growth rate 2015-2018 (%)

Employees (2018)

Growth per employee

1

Enens

Energy

8,603

2

4,301.5

2

Bear Mattress

Personal & Household Goods

13,480.7

12

1,123.4

3

NuLeaf Naturals

Health

11,700.6

11

1,063.7

 

Ian Wright comments:

"We wanted to find the top countries and industries across Europe and the US accounting for the most growth. We also thought it would be interesting to see just how much growth each employee accounts for across all 1,360 companies, with some boasting up to 4,301%. 

It’s clear that technology is a winner when it comes to the top industries generating the most fast-growing companies. It’s interesting to see the projections for industry growth in the UK and US as we wish to help business owners prepare for the future and develop concepts and companies that create jobs for their communities and help their local economy grow.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

East Sussex College has the best international study programmes for the ninth year running
Sector News
East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG) has been named as the best Further Ed
Barton Peveril Learning Support Assistant Wins National Teaching Award
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College Learning Support Assistant Laura Ste
The Foundation for Education Development convenes a national celebration of the 150th Anniversary of State Education
Sector News
The Foundation for Education Development (@FedEducation) convenes a na
New dedicated helpline to report covid-19 in educational settings
Sector News
@EducationGovUK launch a new service so that schools, colleges or earl
Two thirds of employers report home workers more or as productive as when in the workplace, but cite need to support their mental health
Sector News
@CIPD research also highlights risks of two-tier workforce, as gap set
Petitions Committee welcomes Government response to coronavirus university report but warns it ‘risks letting down students’
Sector News
In official correspondence published today [Weds 16/09/20], the Govern
Mural art transforms Waltham Forest College steps part of The William Morris Design Line and London Design Festival
Sector News
The new William Morris Design Line is a local community-focused design
NEU comments on Education Support survey on Covid pressures on schools
Sector News
Education Support survey on Covid pressures on schoolsCommenting on th
College student designs her future
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege student, Ella White, has taken the leap to turn her p
MK College courses achieve astonishing success
Sector News
Students taking courses in Business Administration and Customer Servic
Free business school workshop series to help businesses survive COVID-19
Sector News
Trinity Business School (@TCDBusiness) has partnered with Ibec (@ibec_
Scotland's college sector is in strong position to contribute to international growth
Sector News
Today (16 September 2020), College Development Network (CDN) published

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4932)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page