Aspirational Students Reach Their Potential

Details
Hits: 144
Huntingdon campus, Cambridge Regional College

In the first year of offering BTEC Level 2 Travel and Tourism at the Huntingdon campus, Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) students have achieved fantastic results with all of them receiving grades from Merit/Pass through to Distinction/Distinction.

What a year it has been for them too, with mentoring from ASLA Travel and guest speakers from the Premier Travel and off-site visits to Woburn Safari Park and Aerozone at Stansted and supporting the College at trade fair shows at Alconbury Weld. The learners have gone from strength to strength and, even when we were forced to close the campus due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the students rose to the challenge. Learners consistently logged on to Teams to complete their coursework and attended their full timetable online resulting in the fantastic grades they have achieved this year.

The Level 2 cohort has now progressed to the Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Travel and Tourism, with a renewed approach in light of social distancing. The College is delivering a comprehensive programme of blended learning (classroom based and online learning) and we hope that the forthcoming year will allow them to grow and develop further as a collaborative team to achieve even greater heights!

Elaine Groombridge said,

“All of the Level 2 travel students have developed in confidence and professional skill. As tutors, we are proud of their achievements and how they have demonstrated their college values. The learners have fed back that the support given by their Tutor, Megan Miller, has undoubtedly assisted them in achieving their aspirations.”

In addition, this years’ BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma learners have continued to shine with Jeremicko Onrubia going to Birkbeck University of London to study a BSc in Marketing and Natasha Newland going to Northampton University to study BA in Primary Education with QTS. In addition, Toby Frith has started a Trainee Graduate Management programme at Tesco. 

Elaine Groombridge, added,

“I am extremely proud of the students and all of their efforts this year, they have worked hard to achieve their goals, upholding the college values and working towards obtaining their aspirational goals, I wish them all the best in their future careers”.

In the academic year 2019/20, 100% of learners achieved their qualification with many achieving Distinctions and Merits.

