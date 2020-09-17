 
Start your own business with the support of South Staffordshire College

Details
South Staffordshire College

Has the pandemic left you unemployed? Want to utilise your expertise to start your own business and become your own boss? Then look no further than South Staffordshire College to support you on your journey. 

South Staffordshire College is launching a business start-up academy in collaboration with the Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce to help equip local people with both the skills and knowledge needed to create your own business and ensure it gets off to the best possible start. 

The business start-up academy will run from Tamworth College and Cannock College for 6 weeks starting from 1st October.  

Budding entrepreneurs will learn how to: create business and marketing plans, develop networking and sales skills, as well as how to budget, create a cash flow forecast, and essential VAT and taxation information.  

There are no formal entry requirements to join this inspiring programme just an enthusiasm and desire to start your own business. What are you waiting for? Apply now to secure your place in the academy and to kick start your dream career. Courses start in October. 

Kirk Hookham, Deputy CEO of South Staffordshire College said;

“We are acutely aware of the early impact of Covid-19 and the effects on those finding themselves unemployed, facing redundancy or simply deciding to work for themselves.  Working for yourself has real benefits but sadly many new businesses don’t survive the first 12 months.  This is where we have devised an innovative and fresh approach to supporting business start-up.  We are working with Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce to deliver this exciting, bespoke programme, delivered in just 6 weeks to ensure those looking to ‘be your own boss’ get off on the right foot towards a successful business.” 

Tom Nadin, Project Manager at Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce said;

‘We are really excited to be partnering with South Staffs College to deliver the Start-Up Academy. With many people having been impacted by the Coronavirus and the increasing difficulties to find work, the Start-up Academy provides the perfect opportunity for people to explore self-employment and what they need to do to be their own boss. I would encourage anyone interested to get in touch and join the programme’. 

South Staffordshire College is committed to providing courses, training opportunities, short courses, distance learning courses, apprenticeships and sector-based work academies that can help you to get back into work. 

All adult courses at the college have been designed to meet skills shortages in the West Midlands, so not only will you be supported to achieve the right qualifications, but we’ll help you to develop skills that businesses in your local area really want - helping you to gain employment. 

The best bit? Your chosen course may also be free depending upon your individual circumstances.  

 

