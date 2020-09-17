 
Welsh students back Coronavirus social distancing campaign

Details
@COLEGCAMBRIA is supporting a campaign urging students to socially distance and lower the risks of #Coronavirus 

Led by Denbighshire County Council and backed by local authorities, the emergency services and education providers in North Wales, learners have been encouraged to keep to the two-metre rule and help in the fight against COVID-19.

The council revealed while the majority of people across the region adhere to social distancing guidelines, anecdotal evidence shows not all young people are following the message –reflecting concerns raised nationally.

The guidance from Welsh Government on social distancing remains, as does the advice for people to follow hygiene guidelines.

It is also now mandatory for everyone over 11 years of age to wear face masks in shops, and no more than six people from extended households can meet indoors at any one time (this does not count children aged 10 and under).

Councillor Hugh Evans OBE, Leader of Denbighshire County Council, said:

“We are proud of the efforts of North Wales communities, they have really played their part in trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 across our region.

“However, we must not rest on our laurels and it is equally as important now as ever to continue to social distance. The relaxation of rules from Welsh Government does not mean that COVID has gone away. 

“There is a risk that we could be facing a second wave of the infection this autumn and now is the time for everyone to play their part.”

He added: “We have seen anecdotal evidence of people not social distancing. This is an issue facing all areas of Wales and all we can do is continue to remind people of the social distancing regulations and hope they take notice.

“We're in this together so we all need to work with each other to try and prevent the COVID rates from escalating in North Wales.”

Those words were echoed by Yana Williams, Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria.

“We are in regular communication with our students and partners and have strict social distancing measures in place across all of our sites to ensure the safety of learners, staff and visitors,” she said.

“We must continue to be vigilant, adhere to Welsh Government guidelines and support each other through this pandemic, which is why we are backing this important campaign.”

