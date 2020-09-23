 
Five-figure investment at Coventry College's dance and theatre facilities

@CoventryCollege’s Performing Arts department has taken a giant leap forward after landing a five-figure investment in its dance and theatre facilities.

The city’s leading further education provider has installed a 109 square metre Harlequin dance floor, which is used in elite venues such as the Royal Opera House, alongside new mirrors.

The investment has also funded the installation of electric retractable seats in the college’s theatre, which has trebled its audience capacity in the process to 130 people.

The renovation means that 100 of the college’s Acting, Musical Theatre and Dance students have access to state-of-the-art, industry-leading facilities.

Grace Rodgers, Curriculum Lead for Creative and Digital at Coventry College, said: “This investment takes Coventry College’s Performing Arts facilities to a different level as it’s quite rare for a further education institution’s performing arts department to have industry leading equipment such as this – it’s something we are incredibly proud of.

 “The Harlequin floor is sprung and has an anti-slip layer which helps to protect the students’ joints and helps with their movement, so it will definitely help them to be one step ahead of the competition when they make the transition from college life to industry.

 “The expansion of the theatre’s capacity is also significant as we can now look at developing more performances for the general public to watch, thus providing further practical experience for our students.

 “This transformation will benefit many generations of students to come, and will play a key role in attracting some of the best talent around over the coming years.”

 The upgrade comes in time to support Coventry’s year as UK City of Culture, which runs for 12 months from May 2021, and is receiving wider support from Coventry College who are also City Champions of the initiative.

 Carol Thomas, Principal and CEO at Coventry College, added: “Facilitating musical and theatrical performances, and honing the next generation of performers at our state-of-the-art facilities are just some of the ways that we will be looking to support Coventry’s year as UK City of Culture to showcase our city’s amazing talent.

“Performing Arts is one of our most popular areas, and these new facilities will play a key role in not only developing existing talent, but attracting some of the most promising talent from across the country.”

