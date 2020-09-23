Change your Story with NPTC Group of Colleges

 
It’s never too late to change your story. Taking that first step and getting back into education can broaden your horizons, build networks and open doors to so many opportunities; it’s your chance to make a fresh start.

Whether you are looking to brush up on your skills, improve your job prospects, gain new qualifications, or simply want to learn something new, we have so many full-time, part-time, A Level and hands-on vocational courses, plus apprenticeships and even degrees across many subject areas – we are sure to have something to suit you.

From accountancy and computing, to cake decoration, bricklaying, hair and beauty, plus many more in between, we offer a range of day, evening or weekend classes with courses that can fit around work and your lifestyle, and small class sizes with one-to-one support.

Peter O’Neil joined the short 12-week Creative Writing course at Neath College after always having written as a hobby. He explained what he enjoyed about the class:

“As a 54-year-old who has been writing as a hobby for many years, I found that there is always more to learn. Classes are informal and there is a good mix of ages. The teachers draw from a wide range of authors and media to provide a balance of interesting styles and techniques.

The course covers all areas of creative writing, both fiction and non-fiction, and gives valuable insight into the methods and structures used to create any piece of writing, from flash fiction and short stories, to autobiographies and reviews. Each weekly module is packed with information and students are encouraged to share their work and engage in workshops to discuss, critique and improve their work.’’

University-Level Courses

AT NPTC Group of Colleges we are pleased to have developed a number of wide-ranging degree programmes in partnership with a range of prestigious Higher Education institutions such as The University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Glyndwr University, University of South Wales and Pearson.

All our Higher Education courses have been designed with employment and future careers in mind and we strive to give our graduates the best experience and knowledge to equip them for the working world.

Personal Learning Accounts

This year, the Welsh Government launched the Personal Learning Account (PLA) programme to give access to flexible part-time courses. It aims to obtain the skills and qualifications you would need to change careers or to upskill within your current area of employment, to access a wider range of job opportunities and/or gain employment at a higher level.

You’ll be able to acquire new skills and qualifications that local employers need to help you progress in your current career or change it altogether, to take advantage of skills shortages and boost your chances of kickstarting a career change or enhance your career.

