 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeships are not just for school leavers; It pays to learn with the best!

Details
Hits: 141
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
apprentice

Apprenticeships are not just for school leavers, in Wales they are available to anyone over the age of 16 and, as an adult returning into education, you’ll want to know that the teaching you will receive is of the highest quality. With that in mind, NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) was named the Best Training Provider in Wales at the 2020 School Leavers Awards for the second year in a row.

The awards celebrate the top employers and training providers for school leavers on apprenticeship programmes throughout the UK. It is the largest ranking of employers that offer the best apprenticeship and school leaver opportunities, and, crucially, helps young people make key decisions about their career.

So, if you want to change careers and studying full time is not an option for you, then an apprenticeship with NPTC Group of Colleges could be exactly what you are looking for!

NPTC Group of Colleges has very successful apprenticeship programme with some exceptional companies, such as the DVLA; Welsh Rugby Union (WRU); Swansea City FC and the award-winning Swansea Bay University Heath Board Apprenticeship Academy.

An apprenticeship or work-based learning gives you the chance to gain valuable experience in a real job and get nationally recognised qualifications, all whilst earning a wage!

You can find a career in lots of areas including:

Accountancy, Agriculture, Agricultural Mechanics, Business Administration, Care / Clinical Healthcare, Construction, Childcare, Customer Service, Engineering Hospitality, Motor Vehicle, Body Shop Repair, Retail Management and Sport.

We also work with employers to upskill staff wanting to step up in their careers, with various qualifications in areas such as Leadership & Management, AAT (Accountancy), Team Leading and Business Administration.

We have even been awarded funding under the new Degree Apprenticeship Programme for Wales, to develop programmes to upskill existing employees to degree level in areas such as; software engineering, cybersecurity and data science.

Case Studies

Finance Apprentice Leanne Heymans was able to gain employment within Swansea Bay University Health Board as their very first Finance Apprentice. This involved working in Baglan HQ’s Devolved Financial Management Team for four days a week and then attending College to study towards the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) Level 2 Qualification on the fifth day.

Last year, Leanne was promoted to Senior Finance Officer within the same team. Much of her apprenticeship tasks were carried forward into her new role, however, she shortly gained additional responsibilities of higher complexity, and was expected to be almost entirely self-reliant.

Togetherall â€“ a safe, anonymous community for 24/7 mental health support
Sector News
Our students' health, safety and wellbeing is our top priority, and we
HEPIâ€™s Annual Review, 2019/20
Sector News
@HEPI_news was established in 2002 â€˜to promote research into and und
Â£2.5 million to study group treatment programme for people with severe obesity
Sector News
A team of researchers based in the West Country has been awarded nearl

Leanne said: “My workplace was very supportive of my education and would actively look for opportunities to help me grow. As time went, on my responsibilities and duties increased, and I found a great deal of satisfaction in becoming more self-sufficient. Likewise, my educational support has continued, and I am currently studying towards the AAT Level 3 Qualification. My apprenticeship has been the primary catalyst in providing me with the promise of a good career and I am immensely grateful to have been on this journey.”

Amber, from Llanelli, began her career in the healthcare sector on the Level 3 Apprenticeship in Pathology Support with Swansea Bay University Health Board at Singleton Hospital, Swansea and Pathways Training after deciding there was more to life than working in a local DIY store.

A typical day for Amber can see her prepare samples and work alongside biomedical scientists to label specimens on the dissection bench. It was this hands-on working approach and a new-found enthusiasm for the sector that made juggling other demanding commitments outside of work worth it to ensure she continued doing what she enjoyed so much, which was demanding at times.

Amber was one of the first learners in Wales to complete the Pathology Support qualification and is now classed as a healthcare scientist in her own right, securing a permanent position within SBUHB and then a promotion.  She is an advocate for apprenticeships within the health board and also mentors the new apprentices in the pathology department.

“Apprenticeships are great for those people who leave school wanting to work.  You get to train on-site and build up your skillset whilst getting a qualification. My apprenticeship with Pathways Training and SBUHB has given me a career I love and opened a world of new opportunities. I am currently a healthcare scientist and will now progress to a Level 4 qualification with the possibility to become a Biomedical Scientist.”

Ruth Gates, Apprentice Academy Manager at SBUHB said “NPTC Group of Colleges have worked with SBUHB’s Apprentice Academy for over 2 and a half years and we are very proud of all our apprentices who have achieved their qualifications and moved into permanent roles.  For our organisation, employing apprentices to train into roles is a fantastic way for us to ‘grow our own’ staff ensuring that they have the skills, knowledge and ability to develop their career with us.”

Curtis Rees, a welding apprentice from Neath College, (part of NPTC Group of Colleges) was among the nation’s top skilled young people who were recognised at the WorldSkills National Final last year (2019).

Curtis from Resolven is the first student from NPTC Group of Colleges to win a highly coveted gold medal as he triumphed in his discipline at the NEC in Birmingham.

The prestigious competition saw more than 500 apprentices and students compete in over 70 disciplines to be crowned the best in the UK in a vocational pathway.

Curtis achieved an overall score of 92.25% out of 100 to claim his gold medal, the first for NPTC Group of Colleges in any national competition.

Work-Based Learning Manager at Pathways Training, Alec Thomas was delighted with Curtis’s achievement and said: “Pathways Training is extremely proud of Curtis’s achievement.  During his apprenticeship with us and Afon Engineering, Curtis has excelled in both the academic and practical elements which have supported his campaign. Curtis’s enthusiasm for welding and WorldSkills UK is infectious and he is already encouraging new apprentices to be involved.  This can only be good for the industry and local businesses, and will help to support the development of new opportunities for young people in the area.”

Curtis has big plans for the future, he has aspirations to run his own business within the field of structural welding, where he has spotted a gap in the market.

Auto Refinishing Apprentice Joshua Jones has won a place in the WorldSkills UK Talent Programme ahead of the 2021 WorldSkills Final in Shangai.

Josh is currently undertaking an Apprenticeship with Pathways Training (the College’s work-placed learning provider) and he spends four days a week on placement at Swansea-based vehicle body shop ‘Scuffed Up’.

Josh’s journey to the WorldSkills UK Talent Programme has seen him compete across Wales and the UK. He took silver in the World Skills Wales competition final in January 2019 and then went on to compete in the World Skills UK qualifiers (one of only eighteen of the top apprentices in the UK). It was his performance here that won him a place in the World Skills Live UK Final in November 2019 and ultimately led to him being selected for the WorldSkills UK Talent Programme.

Josh hopes one day to run his own vehicle body shop, but until then, is enjoying earning whilst working at learning.

He said “I’ve worked really hard to get to where I am now, constantly improving my techniques and honing my craft, both at my workplace and during my study days at College. Being able to work at the same time as studying has been invaluable, as I learn new things every day at Scuffed Up; there are different kinds of jobs coming in every day on all kinds of cars, so you have to be adaptable. The sense of satisfaction when a customer leaves us happy is second to none, I really enjoy that.”

Josh had these words for anyone thinking of becoming an apprentice: “I would recommend an Apprenticeship with Pathways training to anyone. I loved it from the day I first walked through the door; I am learning and developing every day. It helps that I get paid as well!”

Apprentice Healthcare Support Worker Katie Jones started her journey in Surgery Ward V at Morriston Hospital as a Healthcare Support Worker. As a direct result of her apprenticeship, she has now landed a full-time role in Ward T ENT/Max Fax.

Katie Said: “By completing the apprenticeship I have got a job as a band 2 Healthcare Support Worker and gained a recognised qualification. I have really enjoyed meeting lots of people and learning from experienced staff on the ward.

My new job role is similar because the care that is expected of me is the same, however, the ward is a different pace and different speciality so I’ve learnt new skills and I’m always learning more about different medical cases.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Morgan Hunt unveils its new brand and website
Sector News
@Morgan_Hunt unveils its new branding and website. The new brand repla
NUS Scotland Responds to Updated Rules for Scottish University Students
Sector News
Responding to updated guidelines for students announced tonight by uni
How has teaching changed in 5 years?
Sector News
@LearnPromethean - The State of Technology in Education 2020/21: The s
Togetherall – a safe, anonymous community for 24/7 mental health support
Sector News
Our students' health, safety and wellbeing is our top priority, and we
HEPI’s Annual Review, 2019/20
Sector News
@HEPI_news was established in 2002 ‘to promote research into and und
£2.5 million to study group treatment programme for people with severe obesity
Sector News
A team of researchers based in the West Country has been awarded nearl
Hermes apprenticeship programme delivers post-lockdown jobs boost
Sector News
Leading logistics and distribution company Hermes recruited the first
Bradford Manufacturing Week 2020 brings “first chance” to bring the world of work into secondary schools
Sector News
Virtual site tours, manufacturer talks and a competition to design a f
Technophobe pensioner given new lease of life in lockdown thanks to college IT course
Sector News
RUSSELL JONES had never even switched on a tablet computer before rece
City of London Corporation responds to Chancellor’s economic statement
Sector News
In response to the Chancellor’s economic statement today (24 Septemb
Gold Medal Win for Newtown Catering Student
Sector News
Early this year Catering student, from Newtown College (@NPTCGroup), J
Chancellor unveils Job Support Scheme to curb winter job losses - employment law expert reaction
Sector News
In a week of significant announcements from the House of Commons, toda

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4960)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page