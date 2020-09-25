 
South Staffordshire College are the official apprenticeship training provider for ADSA

Details
South Staffordshire College

South Staffordshire College (@southstaffs) is delighted to be supporting Automatic Door Suppliers Association (@theADSA) with the training of its apprentices.

South Staffordshire College works with top businesses throughout Staffordshire and the West Midlands to support with the training of apprentices. The college has recently been nationally recognised as the top college in the West Midlands for overall achievement in apprenticeships and officially the Best Further Education College for Apprenticeship Training according to The School Leaver Awards 2020.

Automatic Door Suppliers Association places a high value on the delivery of apprenticeships and professional development and felt South Staffordshire College ticked all their boxes to support with the training of its many apprentices.

South Staffordshire College has worked in partnership with ADSA to create a bespoke level 2 apprenticeship to provide the relevant health and safety, electrical and mechanical training the companies members apprentices need. The Apprenticeship will link industry specific modules with core electro technical modules already delivered by the college to produce learners with rounded knowledge. It will give all of ADSA’s members a formal learning platform which will be combined with their own ‘on the job’ work experience.

Ken Price, Managing Director at Automatic Door Suppliers Association said ‘We are delighted to be working with South Staffordshire College. Their knowledge of the Construction and technical sectors is what has led us into this partnership. The team have demonstrated that they can link these core disciplines to our Powered Pedestrian Door Industry specific learning requirements to produce apprentices of the highest quality. This is long overdue for our industry. Meeting the individual needs of our learners is important to us and South Staffordshire College will put these needs to the top of their list of priorities’.

Kirk Hookham Deputy CEO of South Staffordshire College said “We are very pleased to be working with ADSA in providing this national training centre, based in Tamworth in the heart of the Midlands. Working with ADSA in order to provide fantastic opportunities in this area demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovative partnerships and providing high quality education and training.”

Are you a business looking to hire an apprentice? There are many benefits to offering an apprenticeship, such as helping you to attract the best talent to your business, a cost effective way to train existing staff or grow your team, as well as matching individuals with the skills your business needs.

Digital T-Level Students Join Employer Induction
Sector News
The first students to enrol in the new Digital Production, Design and
T Levels help Teesside teenager take control of career opportunities
Sector News
A YOUNG student has engineered his way to an apprenticeship at an expe
Happy 40th Birthday Damar Training!
Sector News
40 years ago, almost to the day, @DamarTraining welcomed our first eve

South Staffordshire College specialises in apprenticeship delivery in the following industries: Adult social care, Early years, Landbased, Construction, Plumbing, Gas, Engineering, Electrical, Business, ICT, Digital marketing, Hairdressing, Hospitality, Teaching Assistants and Vet Nursing.

With government funding of at least 95%, incentives of up to £3,000 and a talent pool of eager apprentices all wanting to work for businesses like yours, now is the time to consider hiring an apprentice.

