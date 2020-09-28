 
City Corporation calls on Lib Dems to support creative industries

The City of London Corporation is today calling on the Liberal Democrats to prioritise the future of the UK’s creative industries as the sector faces unprecedented challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Corporation will host a virtual roundtable with the Social Market Foundation (SMF) at the Liberal Democrat party conference to explore how the sector and employees across the country can be supported through the current lockdown restrictions. The session will also look at how the creative industries will adapt to the end of the European Union transition period and resulting changes to the immigration system.

The City Corporation’s Policy Chair Catherine McGuinness will be joined in the discussion today [28 September] by Sarah Olney MP (spokesperson for the Climate Emergency, Business & Energy and Transport), Jamie Stone MP (spokesperson for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) and key figures from the creative sector at the event, which will be chaired by SMF Director James Kirkup.

Government figures published earlier this yearshow the country’s creative industries contributed £111.7 billion to the UK in 2018, equivalent to £306 million every day.

The City of London Corporation is the fourth largest funder of heritage and cultural activities in the UK and invests over £100m every year.

Catherine McGuinness, Policy Chair at the City Corporation, said:

“Creativity is the lifeblood of any thriving business, city or economy. The UK is a world leader in this area but large parts of the creative sector are facing a perfect storm as a result of the global pandemic and imminent end of the EU transition period.

“It is vital that this creativity and talent is supported in their hour of need. That is why the Liberal Democrats should advocate measures that will help the sector build back better after COVID-19 and adapt to significant changes arising from Brexit, notably the introduction of a points-based immigration system.”

The City of London Corporation is the governing body of the Square Mile dedicated to a vibrant and thriving City, supporting a diverse and sustainable London within a globally-successful UK.www.cityoflondon.gov.uk

