Impington International College expands its educational offering with six new subjects for 2021

Impington International College

Impington International College (@ImpingtonIntCol) has launched six new subjects within its educational offering with first teaching from September 2021: International Baccalaureate (IB) Business, IB Global Politics, IB Italian ab initio, IB French ab initio, BTEC Business and BTEC Health and Social Care. The IB subjects will complement the other well-established Diploma Programme (DP) courses on offer to its students.

The new courses will expand its DP curriculum to a total of 33 subjects, including Economics, Philosphy, Psychology and more. The new BTEC subjects will sit alongside three other courses offered, designed to accommodate the needs of employers and allow students to progress to higher education, higher level apprenticeships or the world of work.

The DP is the principal academic programme at Impington International College and is a comprehensive inquiry-based education that puts students in control of their study, so that they can develop superior academic ability, confidence, critical‑thinking and language skills. As part of the DP, students aged 16 – 18 years old study a choice of six different subjects from the 33 available, which include Italian Literature, Geography, Sports Science and Theatre. Through the Higher and Standard Level courses, students are able to tailor the programme to their own strengths and interests.

Commenting on her time spent at the sixth form, alumna Esme Kovacs, who studied Mathematics, Biology, Theatre Studies, English Literature, Spanish and History at Impington International College and is now studying at the University of Durham, said:

“What really appealed to me about Impington International College was the IB. In Year 11, I had a huge range of interests and didn’t want to limit any of these; the DP curriculum is broad and directed towards independent study and critical thinking, and so it seemed like the perfect fit for me.”

Impington International College has been offering IB programmes for 30 years, and was recently crowned the UK’s top non-selective provider of the IB by the Sunday Times Parent Power list 2020. Students studying at the College have the option to choose between the DP or the IB’s Career-related Programme (CP), as well as a range of Extended BTECs, with its Performance School Programme or Sports Scholarship Programme, training with a number of professional teams.

Jo Sale, Vice Principal, Impington International College, said:

“Through the DP, our students develop academic independence and broaden their cultural horizons. We are so pleased to be able to expand our offering with the four new subjects, now giving our students the option to choose from 33 different courses and even more choice post-16! Traditionally, at the age of 16 we see students narrowing their subjects down from 10 GCSEs to three or four A Levels, and the real beauty of the DP is that it doesn’t require students to give up on subjects they enjoy, and they therefore have a huge advantage and more options at the end of their school years.”

Sale continued:

“We’re proud to have such a unique and international cohort here at the College and, with our small class sizes, we encourage discussion and debate across all lessons. With these additional subjects, we will continue to allow our students to ground their learning in a global context. We’re excited to get started!”

 

