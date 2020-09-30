Over 50 organisations call for Chancellor to make Universal Credit uplift permanent

#KeepTheLifeline - Coalition calls on @RishiSunak to make the £20 a week increase to Universal Credit permanent
Over 50 signatories representing leading organisations across the United Kingdom have come together in a joint letter to call on the Chancellor to make the £20 a week increase to Universal Credit permanent and extend the same support to those on legacy benefits.
Children’s charities, food bank providers, housing organisations, benefit and debt advisors, disability groups, health charities, women & race equality campaigners and others are among a coalition of organisations and bishops warning that if this lifeline is cut next April it risks plunging hundreds of thousands of people into poverty.
In an open letter to the Chancellor published today, the coalition writes:
We welcomed the swift action you took at the start of the pandemic to implement this much needed investment. Falling incomes and rising costs throughout the pandemic have put families under immense financial pressure, but the £20 uplift has been a lifeline that has enabled many of them to keep their heads above water and has stopped us seeing a marked surge in poverty levels.
However, if the uplift ends in April 2021, this good work risks being undermined. Modelling by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation indicates that around 16 million people will be in households facing an overnight income loss equivalent to £1,040 a year, with those on the lowest incomes and families with children being hardest hit. At a stroke, 700,000 more people will be pulled into poverty, including 300,000 children, and 500,000 more of those already in poverty will be plunged into deep poverty (more than 50% below the poverty line). We are therefore urging you to make the uplift permanent and stop families being cut adrift whilst they need help to stay afloat.
The letter has been sent following the Chancellor’s statement last week in which he outlined his Winter Economy Plan and acknowledged that many families will see job losses over the coming months, and even those whose jobs are protected through the Job Support Scheme will see income cuts. Despite this, there was no commitment to keeping this temporary Universal Credit uplift beyond April.
The coalition argues that as more people face risks to their livelihoods, our social security system will have a key role in protecting families from poverty and in enabling people to grasp new opportunities as they become available.
The letter also emphasises the importance of extending this lifeline to claimants of legacy benefits who are currently excluded from the additional £20 a week of support.
Further, it is simply not right that those on legacy benefits, who are mostly sick or disabled people and carers, and so have been most at risk during this pandemic, have not been thrown an equivalent lifeline. We urge you to follow the advice of the Social Security Advisory Committee and support 1.5 million more people by applying an equivalent uplift to those on legacy benefits who have so far been excluded from increases.
Commenting on the publication of the letter, Helen Barnard, Director of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation who coordinated the letter, said:
“Today’s letter shows the overwhelming support that exists for this lifeline which is playing a critical role in helping many families keep their heads above water in extremely turbulent times. Building on existing cross-party support in Parliament, we are coming together to urge ministers not to cut social security at precisely the moment our country needs it most.
“It’s only right to prioritise those hardest hit, pulling families worst affected by the pandemic back from the brink. We are united in calling on the Chancellor to keep doing the right thing by making the uplift to Universal Credit permanent and extending it to those claiming legacy benefits.”
Signatories of the open letter
Action for Children
The Association of Charitable Organisations
Barnardo’s
Become
Bevan Foundation
Centrepoint
Christians Against Poverty
Church Action on Poverty
Citizens Advice
Child Poverty Action Group
Disability Benefits Consortium (a network of over 100 disability organisations)
End Child Poverty Coalition
The Equality Trust
The Fawcett Society
Feeding Britain
Gingerbread
Greater Manchester Poverty Action
Homeless Link
Independent Food Aid Network
Joseph Rowntree Foundation
Lloyds Bank Foundation for England & Wales
Macmillan Cancer Support
The Mighty Creatives
Mind
Motor Neurone Disease Association
The MS Society
National AIDS Trust
National Children’s Bureau
National Education Union
National Housing Federation
Neighbourly
New Horizons
North East Child Poverty Commission
Nourish Scotland
Oxfam GB
The Poverty Alliance
Rethink Mental Illness
The Rt Revd Christopher Foster, Bishop of Portsmouth
The Rt Revd Paul Butler, Bishop of Durham
The Runnymede Trust
The Salvation Army
Save the Children
Scope
Shelter
StepChange
Transforming Lives for Good
The Trussell Trust
Trust for London
Turn2Us
UK Women’s Budget Group
Voluntary Organisations Disability Group
Wales Council for Voluntary Action / Cyngor Gweithredu Gwirfoddol Cymru
Women’s Regional Consortium Northern Ireland
Z2K