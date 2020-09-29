 
College selected in new Centre of Excellence scheme

Barking and Dagenham College

It has been announced today that Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) will become the first college in London to take part in a new initiative supporting world class standards in skills training and development in the UK.

The College is one of just 20 that have been chosen from across the country to participate in WorldSkills UK’s new Centre of Excellence programme in partnership with NCFE. 

The Centre of Excellence will see a team of high-performance skills coaches work with college staff to deliver a professional workforce training programme to teach international skills standards which in turn will be taught to students. It will also utilise WorldSkills UK’s insight into the global skills system to influence change in higher technical standards.

The new scheme has been designed to help over 40,000 apprentices and students as the country fights the economic impact of Covid-19. 

neil bentley gockmannWorldSkills UK chief executive Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann said:

“Make no mistake, this is a milestone moment. Governments have asked leaders in further education to fast track change and recalibrate to deliver a skills-led recovery and we have answered the call.

“This is a radical new way of working to bring global best practice to local economies…ensuring that we can embed international standards into training programmes and deliver what employers need in order to kick-start the economy.”

Yvonne Kelly 750x570Yvonne Kelly, Principal and CEO of Barking & Dagenham College added:

“We are delighted to have been chosen as part of the Centre of Excellence programme.  We are fully committed to help the young people of our borough and with the uncertain times that Covid-19 is bringing to the country, it is schemes like this that will help equip them with the skills they need to succeed as we rebuild the UK economy.”

 

