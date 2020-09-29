Chancellor Rishi Sunak praises Loughborough College for leading local Kickstart scheme

Chancellor of the Exchequer @RishiSunak has praised Loughborough College’s (@Lborocollege) commitment to supporting at least 100 people into jobs throughout Charnwood as part of the government’s Kickstart scheme.

The £2billion Kickstart scheme enables employers to offer six-month job placements for 16-24-year-olds at risk of long-term unemployment.

The college, working with Loughborough MP Jane Hunt, Charnwood Borough Council, Loughborough BID and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), will identify local employers who want to participate, and match them with at least 100 job seekers.

In a specially recorded video, the Chancellor said:

“I'm so pleased that Loughborough College is using its expertise in recruitment and training to become a gateway for the Kickstart Scheme to support their local areas. They will support small businesses in their area to grow but will also provide young people with a fantastic start in their careers.”

The college’s Ofsted ‘outstanding’-rated apprenticeships and employer engagement team will lead the recruitment drive and has also committed to offering an additional 35 job placements at Loughborough College’s campus.

Jo Maher, Principal and CEO at Loughborough College, said:

“We are delighted that our award-winning team will take a leading role in creating the jobs we vitally need to support the recovery from Covid, boost the local economy and add much needed capacity to our workforce.

“One of the main benefits for employers is that our team will take the heavy lifting away from them by making funding applications on their behalf, guiding them through the process and by working with DWP to find the workforce.

“As well as supporting businesses to recruit, we’re proud to be offering 35 places at Loughborough College. Supporting Kickstart is just one of the many ways Loughborough College works hard to support the local and regional economy and we’re proud to do so.”

The first intake of Kickstart Scheme employees is expected to start work in November 2020.

The government has committed to fully funding each “Kickstart” job - paying 100% of the age-relevant National Minimum Wage, National Insurance and pension contributions for 25 hours a week.

Employers will be able to top up this wage, while the government will also pay employers £1,500 to set up support and training for people on a Kickstart placement.

Loughborough MP Jane Hunt said:

“I’m thrilled that Loughborough College is to become a Kickstart gateway, helping employers across Leicestershire to get a Kickstart Scheme grant.

“Loughborough College already has a strong track record of working with employers locally through their superb apprenticeship team, so they are is a position to hit the ground running.

“The Kickstart Scheme will help hundreds of young people who would otherwise be left behind as a result of the pandemic. Thanks to the joint partnership between Loughborough College, the BID and Charnwood Borough Council, the door will be opened to a brighter future for young people in Leicestershire.”

Cllr Shona Rattray, lead member for business support for Charnwood Borough Council, said:

“The Kickstart Scheme is a fantastic opportunity for employers and young people looking for work.

“I have campaigned to get this off the ground locally and I would like to thank Loughborough College for taking up this role and Jane for her valued support.

“I look forward to seeing many young people take up opportunities across the borough, gaining experience and hopefully taking their first steps in new careers.

“As well as getting young people into work environments, Kickstart will offer much needed additional support for our local businesses during these difficult trading times.”