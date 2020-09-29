 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister completes T Level tour at Walsall College

Details
Hits: 713
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gillian Keegan with Jatinder Sharma

Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills @GillianKeegan MP has visited @Walsall_College to meet some of the first students to enrol on the UK’s pioneering T Level programmes.

The minister completed a whistle stop tour around the college, exploring classroom activities and facilities for students on T Levels in Construction, Digital Software and Early Years and Education.  She also spoke to learners on each course about their T Level expectations and experiences so far.

Gillian Keegan 750x570Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Gillian Keegan said: 

“It was wonderful to visit Walsall College and meet some of the first students in the country to be studying all three of our new T Levels.

“We’ve worked with over 250 leading businesses to make sure the new qualifications give students the skills they need to get ahead in the workplace, while also providing businesses with the talent they need for the future.

“It was great to speak to local employers, Balfour Beatty VINCI and HS2, about how they are working with the college to support T Levels and the value they know they will bring to their businesses. I wish everyone the best of luck on this exciting journey ahead.

Jatinder Sharma OBE, Principal and CEO at Walsall College said:

“This was a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate to the Minister how our students are receiving a world-class technical education that supports their aspirations and matches employer expectations.

“Our three programmes are already indicative of how our students are becoming industry aware and equipped with the skills to drive forward our local economies.  They also stand us in good stead for the continuing T Level rollout across all areas of study for 16-19 year-olds over the next few years.

“We were also pleased to showcase some of the dynamic employer partnerships that T Level learners will benefit from over the course of their studies.”

T Levels involve students spending 80% of their time in the classroom and 20% on an industry placement of 315 hours, equivalent to 45 days. Students can then progress on to university level study or a higher-level apprenticeship.

Joined by Department for Education Permanent Secretary, Susan Acland-Hood, Gillian Keegan also met the college’s Construction T Level employer partners, Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV) who are hosting industry placements linked to the delivery of High Speed Two.

Shilpi Akbar, Head of Skills, Employment and Education at Balfour Beatty VINCI, said:

“With a plethora of large-scale infrastructure projects in the pipeline, fundamental to both local and national economies, it is an extremely exciting time to be joining the industry.

“The Construction T Level is yet another example of how Balfour Beatty VINCI is taking an active approach to encouraging new entrants and providing work experience placements for young people. It has been a pleasure to welcome Gillian Keegan MP, to meet with those who will directly benefit from our ongoing and innovative partnership with HS2 and Walsall College.”

Rebecca Young, HS2 Ltd’s Skills Strategy Manager said:

“The construction of HS2 will show the world the very best of British skills, innovation and ambition. We are delighted to be supporting Walsall College by creating opportunities for their very first T Level construction students to play a part in delivering Britain’s brand-new high-speed railway.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Coventry Comms
Coventry Comms has published a new article: Boris' Lifetime Skills Guarantee is a welcome shot in the arm for the UK’s further education sector 9 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 26 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Lifetime Skill Guarantee: Prime Minister's plan to transform training and skills system: #TheSkillsToolkit - In a speech on Tue…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4984)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page