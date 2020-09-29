 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Job applications leap 31% in public sector due to Covid

Details
Hits: 94
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
TribePad Logo

New data released today, from leading enterprise talent acquisition software provider @Tribepad, reveals that job seekers are flocking to roles in the public sector, as the Covid recession continues to bite the job market.

The new data shows that applications per-role jumped by 31% to 74 candidates per vacancy in the six months to August 2020, compared to the same period last year. Unlike the private sector, where the number of jobs advertised has reduced, the number of roles advertised in local government authorities has grown by 19% year-on-year.

Tribepad analysed its clients’ applications across more than 15,000 jobs advertised in the public sector, including councils across Surrey, East Sussex, Brighton, Coventry, Kent, Gloucestershire, Richmond and Wandsworth, as well as the BBC. 

In recent months, one city council has seen an increase in BAME candidate applications, with a sharp rise from 18% to 39%, since adopting Tribepad’s anonymous applications feature; which helps reduce unconscious bias in the recruitment process.

Dean Sadler, CEO of Tribepad, comments:

“During a recession, the public sector can be seen as a safer employer for many. And throughout the pandemic, many councils have scaled up their hiring for front-line roles, such as health and social care. So finding the right talent to fill these roles, and deliver these critical services has never been more important.”

To modernise processes, public sector organisations frequently use the ‘G-Cloud’ procurement platform run by the Crown Commercial Service - which aims to remove legacy IT barriers by using cloud computing services. Tribepad’s software initiative has been included in the G-Cloud framework for the past four years, targeting public-sector bodies in better managing processes.

Sadler adds:

“Many public sector organisations are harnessing technology solutions, to help deliver better hiring outcomes, all whilst saving costs. As G-Cloud 11 comes to an end, and we enter the traditionally busy autumn recruitment period, it’s vital that public sector organisations are ready to manage what’s ahead”

City & Guilds Group has submitted its response to the Governmentâ€™s Comprehensive Spending Review
Sector News
@CityGuildsGroup's submission Reskilling Britain for a brighter future
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister completes T Level tour at Walsall College
Sector News
Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills @GillianKeegan MP has visited
CIPD and EHRC launch new guide to help organisations support employees experiencing domestic abuse
Sector News
Following a surge in calls from individuals to domestic abuse helpline

You may also be interested in these articles:

City & Guilds Group has submitted its response to the Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review
Sector News
@CityGuildsGroup's submission Reskilling Britain for a brighter future
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister completes T Level tour at Walsall College
Sector News
Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills @GillianKeegan MP has visited
Chancellor Rishi Sunak praises Loughborough College for leading local Kickstart scheme
Sector News
Chancellor of the Exchequer @RishiSunak has praised Loughborough Colle
CIPD and EHRC launch new guide to help organisations support employees experiencing domestic abuse
Sector News
Following a surge in calls from individuals to domestic abuse helpline
More businesses set to benefit from Kickstart following launch of tiered support
Sector News
More businesses set to benefit from Kickstart following launch of tier
October Furlough Changes – What You Need To Know
Sector News
October Furlough Changes – What You Need To Know - advice by @alan__
BARNARDO’S AND NATIONAL EMERGENCIES TRUST PARTNER TO LAUNCH FIRST UK-WIDE HELPLINE FOR BLACK, ASIAN AND MINORITY ETHNIC CHILDREN, YOUNG PEOPLE AND FAMILIES
Sector News
£1.5million partnership to support those adversely affected by Covid-
New QS research reveals prospective international students' attitudes and priorities 6 months on from UK lockdown
Sector News
QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the higher education think-tank and compilers
Five of my best moments at uni
Sector News
You will create so many great memories at university, I certainly have
College selected in new Centre of Excellence scheme
Sector News
It has been announced today that Barking & Dagenham College (@Bark
Remote learning invites UK university cyberattack, LogRhythm comments
Sector News
To prioritise the safety and wellbeing of university students, the Nat
Only 34% of UK pupils felt motivated to learn remotely, finds edu research house
Sector News
The ‘Learning in a changing landscape’ report details the lessons

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Katherine Gordine
Katherine Gordine has published a new article: Job applications leap 31% in public sector due to Covid 17 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 55 minutes ago

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister completes T Level tour at Walsall College: Minister for Apprenticeships and Ski… https://t.co/BjMwyvcYNO
View Original Tweet

Walsall College
Walsall College has published a new article: Apprenticeships and Skills Minister completes T Level tour at Walsall College 1 hours ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4972)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page