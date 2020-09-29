 
Virtual Workshops to Help Graduates Into Work Amid COVID-19

Details
virtual workshops

@CapitalOneUK Launches a Series of Virtual Workshops to Support Graduates in Kick Starting Their Careers

Capital One UK has launched a series of virtual workshops aimed at those looking to kick start their careers in the financial or technology industry.

‘Generation COVID’ is a term being used to describe young people aged 12-24 years as one of the worst affected groups from the unemployment caused by COVID-19. Taking positive action as an employer, Capital One UK is delighted to announce a series of free to attend, online workshops they will be hosting to give graduates insight into what it’s like to work within different areas including Software Engineering and Strategy Analysis.

The series of workshops will cover a variety of different topics and are a chance for participants looking to break into the world of tech or finance to hear from a wide range of associates at Capital One - from current graduates, hiring managers, the company’s masters of tech, and the bright sparks behind it’s business strategies.

The workshops are aimed at current students and graduates, and will offer a two way conversation with the chance for participants to ask questions.

More workshops will be getting added over the coming weeks, however the current schedule includes:

  • Introduction to Credit Card Economics
  • A Day in the Life of a Graduate Software Engineer at Capital One
  • Introduction to Credit Card Marketing
  • Case Study Interview Skills
  • A Day in the Life of a Graduate Strategy Analyst at Capital One
  • Women in Business Panel
  • Graduate Panel Q&A
  • Pair Programming Interview Workshop

Vic Reynolds, Head of UK Talent Acquisition, Capital One, commented:

“There is a huge government focus at the moment to help get young people and graduates into jobs. We want to support where we can and believe these virtual sessions are a great way to introduce people to our business and support in upskilling them from the comfort of their own home. Students will have the opportunity to virtually meet a lot of our associates and current graduates, as well as our recruiting team.

“We’re all about hiring the best people and enabling them to do great things at Capital One. Lucy Hagues was recently appointed as our new Chief Exec, making her the first associate to advance from graduate to CEO in the UK business. I think that is a huge testament to the support and development we offer to our associates at Capital One.”

