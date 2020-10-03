 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeships Minister meets with Brightest and Best of Tech Talent at National College for Digital Skills

Details
Hits: 64
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@GillianKeegan urges Ada students to take initiative to open doors to successful careers 

On September 23, Apprenticeships Minister Gillian Keegan, visited Ada, National College for Digital Skills, to talk to students about kick starting their careers in STEM. Minister Keegan, the first female MP in her constituency, worked for 27 years in the manufacturing, banking and technology sectors before transitioning into politics.

Ada is a specialist sixth form college that focuses primarily on equipping its students with the digital skills they need to jumpstart a career in the tech industry. The college places special emphasis on eliminating barriers for women and individuals from low-income backgrounds to pursue STEM careers. The college works directly with employers to create opportunities for students through apprenticeships which they engage in alongside a rigorous curriculum. 

Throughout Minister Keegan’s visit, she encouraged students at Ada to “use your initiative” and seek out people working in the industry they are interested in, acknowledging the benefits of creating a strong network. 

She also affirmed the value and benefits of apprenticeship programmes, telling her own story of seeking out apprenticeships that allowed her to study to a high level while she worked. In Minister Keegan’s experience, this led to her becoming a manager by age 21 and opened doors to jobs where she travelled the world and built a successful career in industries traditionally tailored for men.

Minister Keegan also acknowledged that finding these opportunities is not easy, nor is it always a fast process, but encouraged students to “just never give up, and never stop learning.” She highlighted the importance of studying subjects where there are current skills gaps and qualified students will be in-demand by employers.

Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister said:

“Ada is a great example of our approach to FE Reform, bringing together education and training expertise with strong relationships with major employers – in their case Google, Deloitte and Bank of America, EY, Salesforce – to ensure the FE offer for young people and mature learners will lead to great careers.”

Chief Executive of Ada, Mark Smith said:

“We were delighted to welcome Minister Keegan to Ada this week so that she could see first hand the work we do to prepare our students for a career in tech, and the enormous, diverse talent pool that we have right here in our classrooms. 

“Minister Keegan is an excellent role model for our students, especially our young women. Her first-hand account of how apprenticeships can lead to successful careers has no doubt inspired them all to pursue their goals even more, and her advice has expanded the breadth of knowledge they will tap into as they seek out future opportunities.”

Learning Curve Group gear up for Post-Covid skills shake-up as part of DfEâ€™s Skills Toolkit expansion.
Sector News
The DfEâ€™s Skills Toolkit has seen an expansion to more than 70 cours
SERC Staff to Share Expertise at BBC NI â€œTeach Meetâ€
Sector News
@S_ERC - Dr Michael Malone Director of Curriculum & Information Se
Teaching the circular economy in business schools is essential for our planetâ€™s survival
Sector News
Our planetâ€™s natural resources are under enormous pressure that must

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning Curve Group gear up for Post-Covid skills shake-up as part of DfE’s Skills Toolkit expansion.
Sector News
The DfE’s Skills Toolkit has seen an expansion to more than 70 cours
SERC Staff to Share Expertise at BBC NI “Teach Meet”
Sector News
@S_ERC - Dr Michael Malone Director of Curriculum & Information Se
Teaching the circular economy in business schools is essential for our planet’s survival
Sector News
Our planet’s natural resources are under enormous pressure that must
Key milestone achieved as first Employee Trustee Director is elected to further embed Seetec’s new structure
Sector News
Seetec (@SeetecInspire) is delighted to have passed another key milest
Just 1% of teachers say pupils are practicing social distancing in their school
Sector News
GOVERNMENT FAILING ON ITS PROMISE THAT SCHOOLS WOULD BE COVID SECUREJu
How to beat the productivity slump whilst working from home
Sector News
The last year has been a major shakeup for many. Among the changes pro
New report shows higher education participation for Gypsy, Romany and Traveller Communities declining
Sector News
Higher education (HE) participation for every ethnic group has increas
NEU survey shows a complete lack of trust in Government to keep schools open and safe through Covid
Sector News
84% of respondents to a new National Education Union survey do not tru
Uniper’s Engineering Academy tops finalist list to win Best Specialist Training Provider and Best Feedback and Assessment categories at the School Leaver Awards 2020
Sector News
@Uniper_energy are delighted to be announced as winners at the School
Representatives for the college sector have welcomed a pay agreement with the Educational Institute of Scotland Further Education Lecturers’ Association
Sector News
Pay Agreement Reached with EIS-FELA Representatives for the college se
Education Secretary outlines new measures to help more people get the skills they need to get ahead
Sector News
The Education Secretary outlines new measures to help more people get
Two Imperial ‘research visionaries’ win Academy Chairs in Emerging Technologies
Sector News
The Royal Academy of Engineering has appointed two Imperial engineers

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 22 hours 50 minutes ago

In full: Boris Johnson pledges free training for Covid jobless

In full: Boris Johnson pledges free training for...

Speaking in Devon, the Prime Minister sets out plans to overhaul the UK’s training and skills programme during a keynote speech. For the latest...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 23 hours 5 minutes ago

What should the future of Further Education look like?

What should the future of Further Education look...

At Edge we have been keen to keep the discussion going on how we can drive forward a new agenda for further education in this challenging year. On...

Seetec
Seetec has published a new article: Key milestone achieved as first Employee Trustee Director is elected to further embed Seetec’s new structure 23 hours 36 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4980)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page