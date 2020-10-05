 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Government needs to do more to ensure next year's GCSE and A levels are fair to students

Details
Hits: 32
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Schools Minister Nick Gibb

Following on from today's (5 Oct) meeting with the Schools Minister @NickGibbUK and @Ofqual on how to make next year's #GCSE and #Alevels as fair as possible, 

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:  

"Today’s meeting with the schools minister Nick Gibb and Ofqual was useful because the education unions were able to present the ideas in their joint paper to government*. It is clear that Ofqual is thinking hard about how next year’s GCSEs and A levels can be fair to students whose learning has been disrupted throughout the pandemic. Ofqual has asked for a further two weeks to come up with proposals. 

"The government, however, is not showing signs of thinking hard enough about the issues facing teachers and students.

"Teachers, absolutely need to know what the format and content of GCSEs and A levels will be next summer Teachers invest huge amounts of work and care into preparing their students for these exams, because they are so important for students’ life chances. At present, they are in the dark – and this is causing them huge stress and anxiety which, had the government done its preparation, would not be necessary.

"We are also very concerned that there is no plan B for students who are not able to take exams in the summer. Teachers should have begun this term knowing what forms of student assessment they needed to undertake to provide robust evidence for centre assessed grades.  We cannot repeat this year’s scramble to locate this evidence – in the form of a ‘valid’ mock exam. 

"It is very troubling that government does not appear to have learned the lessons of this year when it comes to exams.  The danger of history repeating itself next year is all too obvious."

Commenting on the passing of motion 3 at the NEU Special Conference (3 Oct), Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, continued:   

“Covid has exposed the fault lines in our current system of assessment and accountability.   

“The GCSE and A Level grade fiasco this summer showed the fragility of a qualification system that puts all of its eggs in the timed exam basket. Even worse, the grades achieved by pupils each year are rationed. It is built into the awarding system that a third of young people must fail their GCSE English and maths – even though they may have achieved a standard that in a previous year would have been awarded a pass grade.  How such an unjust and inequitable system can be tolerated by government is a mystery   

Westminster Kingsway College student â€˜excitedâ€™ after winning nursing degree scholarship
Sector News
@WestKing College student wins Â£6,000 scholarship to study for a degr
JP Morgan to offer UK's first front office investment banking apprenticeship
Sector News
In a first for the UK, J.P. Morgan (@jpmorgan) is now offering school
Places Leisure Launch Employer Academy With Derby College Group
Sector News
@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) has teamed up with @PlacesLeisure to launch

“Gavin Williamson needs to recognise that given the scale of disruption to learning that has occurred during Covid, a slight delay to timetables and a slight alteration to GCSE and A Level content is an inadequate and untenable response.   

“If exams are taken, they must be designed to allow pupils to have greater question options, so that they are examined on what they have been taught, not what they haven't. Failure to address the issues now has the potential to store up yet another huge upset for next year's GCSE and A Level students. And for students who are not able to sit exams next summer, we need to see a robust system of moderated centre assessed grades on which to award GCSE and A Levels in 2021.   

“Even without Covid, primary school SATs were an inappropriate and inadequate measure of children's progress.  They should not be taken in 2021 and the time spent in SATs preparation used instead to focus on learning through a broad and balanced curriculum.  

“Ofsted should stay away from schools and colleges with the one exception of safeguarding concerns. It is farcical to think that a day’s inspection is in anyway helpful or supportive to schools and colleges in these extraordinary times. If Ofsted wants to be of any use at all it should send its qualified inspectors into schools to teach.   

“Government needs to get a grip and recognise how vital it is that assessment and accountability reflects the times we are living in and ensures every pupil has a fair chance of success. Neither parents, heads, teachers, support staff, will forgive a Government who makes the same mistake twice.  

“The NEU will be setting up an independent commission to look into assessment, how to avoid the mistakes made during Covid, how to proceed while still in a pandemic and how we can build back better beyond Covid.”  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Westminster Kingsway College student ‘excited’ after winning nursing degree scholarship
Sector News
@WestKing College student wins £6,000 scholarship to study for a degr
Students feel the benefit as Higher Education flourishes at Hopwood Hall College and University Centre
Sector News
The Higher Education experience is flourishing at @HopwoodHall College
City & Guilds win T Levels contract in engineering and manufacturing
Sector News
@CityandGuilds in collaboration with specialist engineering awarding o
What Are The Most Lucrative Trades Businesses To Start?
Sector News
Whether you want to become an independent landscaper, construction wor
Contracts signed for third wave of T Levels
Sector News
@CityandGuilds and @Pearson have signed contracts with @IfATechEd to d
JP Morgan to offer UK's first front office investment banking apprenticeship
Sector News
In a first for the UK, J.P. Morgan (@jpmorgan) is now offering school
Places Leisure Launch Employer Academy With Derby College Group
Sector News
@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) has teamed up with @PlacesLeisure to launch
LSEC students and staff treated to ‘virtual’ landmark lecture by Matthew Trainer - Chief Executive, Oxleas Trust
Sector News
In the second of its kind and the first of this academic year, Matthew
How students can boost their employability throughout university
Sector News
Whilst studying at university it is important to enjoy your time and a
From lectern to laptop: privacy and data protection best practice in the video conferencing era
Sector News
A recent report by @Ofcom found that more than seven in ten of us now
Edge Hill offers new course to help public sector leaders adapt to challenges in a volatile society
Sector News
Public and not-for-profit sector leaders can sign up for a brand-new c
Bristol part of new £4m FDA study to advance understanding of severe coronavirus infection
Sector News
The three-year project will bring together collaborators from the Univ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4983)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page