Edge Hill offers new course to help public sector leaders adapt to challenges in a volatile society

Edge Hill Uni

Public and not-for-profit sector leaders can sign up for a brand-new course, developed by @EdgeHill University’s Institute for Social Responsibility, to help them lead and adapt in an everchanging landscape. 

Exploring public sector leadership, governance and trust in a volatile world will explore how leadership and governance in the public and not for profit sectors is being shaped by recent and rapid changes in the political, social and working environment. 

This unique continuing professional development programme will help identify the challenges and opportunities that these changes have generated and show how sector leaders can develop their skills and knowledge to respond to the changing environment on a personal and organisational level. 

A picture of Dr Victoria Foster.

Dr Victoria Foster, Associate Director of the ISR said:

“It is great to be able to offer this very special CPD programme. 2020 has seen the world change in ways nobody could have imagined, how organisations and individuals react to these changes is going to be one of the greatest challenges we will all face. This course will give managers and leaders the tools they need to successfully adapt and improve the service they offer in this new landscape.” 

The course will explore exactly what ‘good’ governance might look like in a world where working practices and objectives have been dramatically altered by the Covid-19 pandemic. This includes training on how to build personal and organisational resilience and explore how trust can be built with employees, stakeholders and service users. 

More than ever it is also vital to work collaboratively and across boundaries as everyone faces similar challenges, this course will advise on the best ways to expand networks and work with external stakeholders to achieve common goals. 

The course is being developed and delivered by Dr Joy Tweed, ISR Visiting Fellow and Jon Pike, formerly of the University of Westminster Business School. The approach to the course is one of co-production. Relevant theories will be introduced but the emphasis will be on practice, on learning together and identifying ways forward to develop both self and the organisations we work in as we face the current challenges. 

A picture of Dr Joy Tweed.

Dr Joy Tweed said:

“We have developed this course after listening to industry leaders who wanted a course that tackles the unprecedented events of this year head on. We’re really proud of the programme we have put together and I think it will give people the knowledge and skills they need to deal with whatever the next year brings.”  

The course will take place over four sessions between January 27th and February 24th 2021 and will cost £700 or £500 for the voluntary sector.  

In line with Covid-19 safety measures the programme has been designed using a mix of online sessions with a one-day workshop planned to be held on the Edge Hill University campus.  

The ISR aims to make a positive impact on societal issues through cross-disciplinary research and knowledge exchange activities. Learn more about the work of the ISR on their homepage. . 

