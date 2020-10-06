 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Code First Girls surpasses target to teach 20k women to code

Details
Hits: 160

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
coding image

Through its partnership with @GoldmanSachs, @BankofAmerica, @KKR_Co, @OVHcloud and @theTrainline, @CodeFirstGirls has taught over three times as many women to code than the entire UK university undergraduate system

The social enterprise is now launching a new range of free courses for women, in order to bridge the tech skills gap and achieve gender parity

6 OCTOBER, 2020 (LONDON) - Code First Girls, the UK social enterprise working to close the gender gap in technology, has today announced it has surpassed its 2017 campaign goal to teach over 20,000 young women how to code in the UK and Ireland. Over the past three years, Code First Girls has become the largest provider of free coding courses for women, having delivered over £14million worth of free technology education. The announcement comes at a critical time to close the IT skills gap, only 19 percent of those pursuing Computer Science at higher education level are women. 

As part of Code First Girls’ ongoing commitment to increase the representation of women in technology, the social enterprise is launching its 2021 vision to give women the fair advantage. Code First Girls is pledging to double its community of women in technology in 2021, in an effort to close the growing skills gap in the UK. 

Early-stage employability

In the last year, Code First Girls has taught over three times as many women to code than the entire UK university undergraduate system. The social enterprise has partnered up with over 50 UK universities, making it the largest university network in the UK, to bring free coding courses to young women. Through these classes, the social enterprise has provided students with the digital literacy skills they need to rewrite their future and connect them to technology career opportunities. 

As part of their new strategy, Code First Girls are working with UK employers, across a range of industries, to develop twelve week nano degree programmes, which specifically train women for jobs including software developers. The social enterprise will also offer a breadth of short and accessible online courses designed to impart technical skills, confidence or career discovery and classes to teach coding fundamentals in web development, Python or data. 

The announcement comes on the heels of recent data from the Office of National Statistics, which highlights that women only make up 17 percent of IT professionals, a trend that has remained stagnant over the past ten years. There is an urgent need to diversity the industry, in order to achieve gender parity.

London South East Colleges' kitchen assistant on her way to university goal
Sector News
A Kitchen Assistant from London South East Colleges' (@LSEColleges) Gr
Gold award for student zoo experience
Sector News
A programme which inspired young people to study for careers working w
Perlego becomes biggest online resource for academic theological textbooks
Sector News
@Perlego amasses the worldâ€™s largest online subscription for theolog

Reskilling in the face of COVID-19

Code First Girls’ 2021 vision follows the latest research from The Centre of Economic Performance, which found women are more likely to lose their jobs than men in the COVID-19 crisis, as female dominated sectors face devastation. Women need to reskill due to COVID-19 and with the Code First Girl programmes, including virtual coding classes and upskilling, women are able to develop their digital literacy and open the doors to a wide range of stable technical careers. 

The social enterprise is also committed to actively investing in developing the community network and access through its mentorship programme to build confidence and facilitate career paths, targeting imposter syndrome. This is fundamental to supporting women beyond the hiring stage, as it’s estimated 90 percent of women in the UK experience imposter syndrome at work. This is fundamental now more than ever in a remote workplace, to empower women and ensure their roles and ability to focus on them are protected. 

“We’re thrilled to have been able to deliver on our promise to help 20,000 women learn to code. But we are just getting started. We’re launching a new strategy and urging businesses to help close the gender gap further through investing in female talent that want a career in tech, and create additional possibilities for them.” said Anna Brailsford, CEO at Code First Girls.  

“COVID-19 accelerated appetite for coding education, as we saw an unprecedented growth, by 800 percent, in registrations for our virtual classes during lockdown. Coding education is important, now more than ever. Over the last few months, we have been working to help women who have been displaced by COVID-19 redundancies or entering a tough graduate market to reskill and find employment. Our priority has been to help women achieve jobs, at a time of deep economic and social uncertainty.”

Alice Bentinck MBE, co-founder of Code First Girls and Entrepreneur First, added:

 “Over the last three years, Code First Girls has made huge strides in getting more women in technology through partnering with universities and businesses to run coding, mentorship and upskill programmes. The work the team is doing is fundamental to closing the skills gap and enabling young women to feel empowered to select a wide range of careers available in technology, as well as providing them with the confidence to succeed.”

Code First Girls works with over 65 companies to increase the number of women in technology, and is a strategic partner of corporations including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, KKR, OVHcloud and Trainline. Through its programmes, Code First Girls is providing initiatives to support women including access to top female talent, engaging workshops and upskilling.

You may also be interested in these articles:

London South East Colleges' kitchen assistant on her way to university goal
Sector News
A Kitchen Assistant from London South East Colleges' (@LSEColleges) Gr
Gold award for student zoo experience
Sector News
A programme which inspired young people to study for careers working w
Perlego becomes biggest online resource for academic theological textbooks
Sector News
@Perlego amasses the world’s largest online subscription for theolog
Intequal head urges businesses to embrace PM’s planned educational shake-up
Sector News
Intequal (@IntequalLTD) head urges businesses to embrace PM’s planne
New virtual Coding Academy launched for P5-P7 pupils
Sector News
@FifeCollege, with support from InvestFife’s Business Enterprise Tea
OfS student panel outlines priority areas for supporting students in self-isolation
Sector News
The Office for Students’ (OfS) student panel, which advises the @Off
Principal’s update for parents/guardians (5 October)
Sector News
We are now well into the autumn term and I thought it may be helpful,
By working together apprenticeships and technical education can play a central role in the economic recovery from COVID-19
Sector News
Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IfATechEd): An
Building an immigration system for the future of work
Sector News
#FutureofWork - New immigration system should support COVID-19 recover
A commitment by Universities UK to students’ wellbeing
Sector News
As universities welcome new and returning students at the start of thi
National Grid and MyKindaFuture Join Forces to Inspire Over 100,000 Young People to Explore a Career in STEM
Sector News
Over 100,000 pupils in South London will benefit from new STEM skills
Barnsley College students get insight into world of poetry
Sector News
Students at @BarnsleyCollege have been audience to guest speakers to c

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Avado
Avado has published a new article: How apprenticeships can remedy the UK’s A-level obsession 1 hour 10 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 18 minutes ago

Barnsley College students get insight into world of poetry: Students at @BarnsleyCollege have been audience to gues… https://t.co/qCFwExD79L
View Original Tweet

Gauthier Van Malderen
Gauthier Van Malderen has published a new article: Perlego becomes biggest online resource for academic theological textbooks 1 hour 27 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4984)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page