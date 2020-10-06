https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/06/ofsted-publishes-first-reports-on-schools-returning/

Ofsted publishes first reports on schools returning

Posted by: , Posted on: - Categories: Uncategorized

a table and chairs in a classroom

Today Ofsted has published reports looking at how schools are managing pupils’ return to education under the current COVID-19 guidelines.

Last month Ofsted conducted 121 pilot visits to schools across England. Its research finds that school leaders have been working hard to make sure pupils are catching up with their education. Schools have been offering a full curriculum and are planning how to remotely educate pupils who cannot attend in person.

Fuelled by misinformation and myths spread by social media, parental anxiety is still an issue for school leaders. The research finds many parents are confused and worried about the different approaches taken to prevent transmission of the virus.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

The findings in these reports highlight the extraordinary effort that school leaders, teachers, support staff and staff in children’s homes have made over the past few months, and continue to make every day.

Schools are overwhelmingly saying they have the plans in place to support pupils, and help them catch up at pace where that is needed. Parents can be reassured further interventions, such as individual tutoring through the Department’s £1 billion Covid catch up fund, will be coming soon for those children who need further support.

Ofsted’s programme of visits is already proving its value to schools, as they work to return to a full, normal curriculum no later than the summer term, and ensure no pupils lose out as a result of coronavirus.

Sharing and comments

Share this page

Related content and links

About the Education in the media blog

Education in the media is the Department for Education’s blog on the latest topical education and equalities issues. This blog features a review of leading media stories, rebuttal to news stories, as well as Ministerial comment.

Find out more

Interserve announces sale of Interserve Learning & Employment (ILE) to create an agile standalone training provider
Sector News
@interserve Group Limited, the international Support Services, Constru
Newcastle College Welcomes Government 'Build Back Greener' Plan
Sector News
Today (6 Oct) the Prime Minister set out plans to 'Build Back Greener'
NEU comment on Boris Johnson's Speech
Sector News
Commenting on the Prime Ministerâ€™s speech to Conservative Party Conf

Categories

Recent blog posts

Sign up and manage updates

Follow us on social media

Comments and moderation policy

Read our guidelines