 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Rose Bruford College and Lewisham College announce partnership and brand new performing arts courses for 16-19 years

Details
Hits: 61
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@RoseBruford College of Theatre and Performance and @LewishamCollege are delighted to announce their partnership with a new creative and performing arts provision. 

This new provision includes a range of courses for 16-19s, which are designed to nurture young creatives and performers to develop skills in performance, production, art and design.

Asfa Sohail, Principal of Lewisham College, said:

"At Lewisham College, we are always looking to offer courses that will help our students fulfil their potential and become well-rounded professionals. I am very excited to announce the introduction of a new Creative Arts provision at Lewisham College, with courses designed to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to progress into their chosen career path and excel in the creative industries."

Rose Bruford are proud to be working in conjunction with the college and have 30 students enrolled this academic year. The academic year has already begun, but there are still places available and students are encouraged to apply now for an immediate audition. Students need to be aged 16 – 19 years old and live in or near the borough of Lewisham with an interest in creating art, props, sound scapes, lighting design, acting, singing and dance

These courses include skills to build a career in the arts and the opportunity to apply for a higher education degree or foundation course at Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance, as well as apprenticeships or entry-level jobs in the creative sectors once they have completed the years course. Innovative art and design courses have also been launched to develop skills and talent which underpins many jobs across the creative and cultural industries.

Clarie Middleton, Principal of Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance, said;

“ We are delighted to reconnect with aspiring young professionals in the borough of Lewisham, and these courses gives a new generation the opportunity to access further education and to explore career opportunities within the creative sector. By basing some of our classes at Lewisham College, Rose Bruford College staff will be on hand to run masterclasses in lighting, sound operation, acting and singing for 16 + year olds. We are excited to be at the college and look forward to seeing a lot more of the talent that the young people of Lewisham have to offer.”

Rose Bruford has a worldwide reputation of producing some of the best acting and technical talent in the industry with a substantial list of alumni successfully working professionally on and off stage across the world with famous alumni including Gary Oldman, Rosalie Craig and Pat St Clement (just to name a few).

Lewisham College is working in partnership with Rose Bruford College to deliver Creative Arts courses at its Lewisham Way campus.

These courses include:

  • Level 2 Diploma in Art and Design - drawing, photography, graphics, textiles and exploring creative thinking
  • Level 3 Diploma in Production Arts - technical theatre, lighting and sound, set, costume and make up design, construction, stage and event management
  • Level 3 Diploma in Performing Arts - acting, devising and exploring issues that affect communities

The courses will also include the chance to learn about the industry practices, principles and ethics of creative producing, and guided towards progression opportunities via live industry style briefs, theatre trips, workshops and higher education outreach projects and visits.

Each course will explore creativity through examining events both past and present to create theatre/ performance installations and art to reflect community, and us as artists. The course will also help students develop the skills and knowledge needed to progress into the UK’s creative industry via the country’s top drama schools and apprenticeship schemes.

Rose Bruford College will be resident at Lewisham College, all Lewisham College students will have access to theatre performances, youth theatre and masterclasses in skills which will help young people find a career in the creative industries.

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4989)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page