City Corporation warns against letting economy hibernate

Map of London

Policy Chair of the City of London Corporation Catherine McGuinness today warned the economy should not be allowed to hibernate through winter.

Speaking at the Court of Common Council, the City Corporation’s top decision-making body, Miss McGuinness said saving lives and protecting the NHS remain paramount but that it needs to be done in a way that does not cripple the economy.

She told the Court:

“Since the Prime Minister made his televised address to the nation on 22nd September imposing new restrictions, we have spoken up for the Square Mile.

“The Lord Mayor and I have made clear that the virus is not going to go away quickly, so we do need to find a way to live with it.

“We have made the point and employers have dedicated lots of resources to deliver COVID-secure workplaces and restore confidence among their staff.

“A blanket recommendation to work from home risks stalling the capital’s recovery and damage long-term competitiveness.

“Hibernating through the winter is not an option for our economy.

“And this is why we previously called for people to return to the workplace in ways which are safe, secure and flexible.”

Miss McGuinness told elected Members the City Corporation is leading the way in response to the crisis, with the historic Guildhall Yard to be used as a coronavirus testing site and with a COVID Response Taskforce of relevant Committees and Officers being established to ensure the City ‘remains robust for the future.’

