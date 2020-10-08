 
Detailed guide: 'Plan for Jobs' skills and employment programmes: information for employers

Details
A range of government programmes, some of which offer financial incentives, are available for employers who are considering hiring employees or offering work experience.

This information is to help employers understand the programmes available so they can decide which would be best suited to their business.

Apprenticeships

Employer incentives

Available from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021 for newly hired apprentices joining your organisation. £2,000 for apprentices aged 16 to 24 and £1,500 for apprentices aged 25+.

Employers can decide how to spend the incentive to best support the needs of the business and the apprentice. It is in addition to the payments already made to support specific groups of apprentices such 16 to 18-year-olds, those with disabilities, or young people leaving care.

An apprentice may be able to join your organisation for a Kickstart placement then move onto an apprenticeship with you, and you would have access to the full range of financial support the government provides for apprenticeships.

Employer costs

Apprentice National Minimum Wage – at least £4.15 per hour, though many employers choose to pay more than this in recognition of the value apprentices bring to their organisation.

Depending on whether or not they pay the apprenticeship levy, employers also pay a percentage cost of training for the apprentice which may be dependent on the age of the apprentice or if they have additional needs.

Description

Apprenticeships are jobs which combine practical on-the-job skills training with sustained off-the-job learning, available from entry level to Level 7 (master’s degree-equivalent). Your employee will get training in the knowledge, skills and behaviours that are relevant to their job and you will need to pay them a salary.

Apprentices spend 80% of their time in the workplace and at least 20% undertaking off-the-job training in a setting that suits the needs of your business - a college, a training provider or at an Institute of Technology (IoT). Training can be delivered in an employer’s premises.

Duration

A minimum of 12 months, up to 60 months for the longest higher and/or degree apprenticeships.

Outcomes and progression

An apprenticeship can lead to work in the recognised occupation, an apprenticeship at a higher level and/or further education and higher education. Many apprentices stay with their employer building on the skills that their apprenticeship provided. An apprentice may receive a certificate, degree or masters depending on the apprenticeship level. An apprenticeship is a job so they can be an investment in developing the future skills of your organisation.

Find out more

You can read more information on apprenticeships on GOV.UK.

Industry placements: T Levels

Employer incentives

Up to £750 through some providers, in selected regions only, for the 2020 to 2021 academic year as part of a pilot.

Employer costs

No cost (it is optional whether the employer chooses to pay the young person a wage and/or payment for expenses such as travel and subsistence).

Description

Designed in partnership with employers to give a young person aged 16 to 19 who is taking a T Level qualification the skills and knowledge to get on in the workplace.

T Levels combine classroom learning with industry placements to prepare young people for skilled work or higher level study. Industry placements are based in the workplace for the entire duration, with further flexibility for some sectors and students with special educational needs and disabilities.

Duration

A T Level takes 2 years to complete with at least 45 days spent on an industry placement with an employer

Outcome and progression

On completion a young person can move on to employment, further study, university, college, higher, degree apprenticeships.

Find out more

You can read more information about T Levels on GOV.UK.

Kickstart scheme

Employer incentives

100% of wages are subsidised at National Minimum Wage for up to 25 hours, National Insurance contributions and auto enrolment cost.

Funding of £1,500 is also provided to cover the costs of employability training and on the job start-up costs – these can include but not limited to uniform, safety equipment, IT equipment and other practical materials. Employers can apply direct if able to offer 30 or more job placements, or otherwise through a gateway organisation who will manage an application from a group of employers.

An apprentice may be able to join your organisation for a Kickstart placement then move onto an apprenticeship with you, and you would have access to the full range of financial support the government provides for apprenticeships.

Employer costs

No costs.

Description

Six-month work placements, in new jobs, for 16 to 24 year olds who are currently out of work claiming Universal Credit and are at risk of long-term unemployment. 100% of their time is spent in the workplace with in-work training to help develop transferable skills aimed at increasing their chances of sustained employment.

Duration

26 weeks.

Outcomes and progression

A young person could progress to an apprenticeship, longer term employment, college, university or another form of learning/training opportunity – although this is not a requirement of a placement Kickstart placements could provide a real opportunity to decide whether a young person is a good fit for an apprenticeship in your business after their placement.

Find out more

You can read more information about the Kickstart scheme on GOV.UK.

Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAPs)

Employer incentives

Tailored support to meet your recruitment needs.

Employer costs

No direct cost.

Description

A flexible programme tailored to meet your recruitment needs, including pre-employment training, a work experience placement and a guarantee of a job interview. Normally runs as a work experience placement at your business, pre-employment training off site or online.

It is available to anyone receiving out of work benefits from 18 upwards.

Duration

Up to 6 weeks.

SWAP outcomes

Benefits employer and participant.

Find out more

You can read more information about the sector-based work academy programme on GOV.UK.

Traineeships

Employer incentives

£1000 per young person placement (up to 10 incentive payments per employer, per region) for employers offering traineeship work placements between 1 September 2020 and 31 July 2021.

Employer cost

No cost (it is optional whether the employer chooses to pay the young person a wage and/or payment for expenses such as travel and subsistence).

Description

Traineeships are a flexible education and training programme, led by training providers working alongside employers. They are a work-based pathway programme to apprenticeships and other employment for young people aged 16 to 24 (or up to age 25 if they have an education health and care plan) with no higher than a level 3 qualification.

Training providers deliver maths, English and digital skills where that is needed as well as sector-focused vocational learning that can prepare trainees for occupational standards. Employers deliver the work placement lasting a minimum of 70 hours.

Traineeships are not jobs, but trainees who are eligible can maintain their entitlement to benefits whilst on a traineeship and may be able to receive bursary payments through their learning provider to cover essential costs such as clothing or travel.

Employers can, if they wish, pay an allowance to trainees, for example to cover the costs of meals while on the work placement.

Duration

The work placement with the employer last for 70-240 hours and it can be delivered at any point throughout the traineeships programme which is delivered by a training provider for a period not less 6 weeks and up to 1 year.

Outcome and progression

The trainee will gain English, maths, digital and work-related qualifications and can lead them on to an apprenticeship, work, further education or a Kickstart placement where an employment opportunity is not available (those claiming Universal Credit), further education or work.

Find out more

You can read more information about traineeships on GOV.UK.

