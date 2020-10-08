 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Burberry supports IBM interns to develop prototype system for product traceability

Details
Hits: 126
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
intern
  • Burberry’s technology experts were keen to share their knowledge with a younger generation. With coaching from Burberry, students from IBM’s Extreme Blue internship program developed a prototype system that may help to improve product traceability and provide consumers with deeper insights into a product’s lifecycle.
  • Burberry’s commitment to sustainability is long-standing, grounded in the belief that for future growth, the company needs to actively address the challenges facing the fashion industry.

Sustainability is a growing priority for the fashion industry and retailers are doing more to promote ethical supplier practices and responsible consumption. Consumers, policy makers, and NGOs alike are concerned about the environmental and social impacts of retailers and their products. Financial institutions are also demanding more accountability from the companies they invest in.

The theme for this year’s Extreme Blue internship programme was “Sustainability in Fashion”. Partaking students were tasked with designing, developing, and testing an innovative new product for an IBM client. Burberry partnered with the programme this year, supporting the interns to develop a prototype system that may in future help to improve traceability in fashion. Burberry’s own commitment to sustainability is longstanding, with ambitious targets to 2022 covering product, operations and communities.

Mark McClennon, Chief Information Officer at Burberry said:

“The passion and creativity that IBM’s Extreme Blue interns showed in developing a prototype solution for a longstanding industry challenge was exceptional. We are delighted to have supported the interns in tackling this challenge, as cross-functional collaboration across industries is crucial to building a more sustainable future and inspiring the next generation of sustainably-minded innovators.”

Luq Niazi, Global Managing Director at IBM Consumer Industries said:

“IBM, through its annual Extreme Blue internship programme, is thrilled to have collaborated with Burberry to design, develop and test an ‘art of the possible’ prototype this year. We hope that both the students’ experiences and this prototype can inspire new ideas around tackling sustainability and traceability for the fashion industry."

Over the past three months the interns worked with Burberry’s Digital experts, who shared their knowledge and experience to help develop the prototype system. Named Voyage, the prototype uses IBM Public Cloud and the IBM Blockchain platform to gather data that might in future allow consumers to trace a garment’s production journey and lifecycle, while learning more about the processes involved in its creation. It was designed by the interns to be trialled for functionality in Burberry’s mobile app.

“This project has opened my eyes to the complexity of sustainability in the supply chain,” said Nikhil Modem, a Computer Science student from the University of Durham. “I am now much more aware of the impact each of us has through our fashion choices. I’ve started to make changes to my own shopping habits too!”

The Voyage system works by identifying a product through scanning a near-field communication tag or entering a product ID, before outlining a product’s development journey.

Local technology firm continue to combat the stigma around mental health in the workplace throughout the pandemic
Sector News
Saturday 10th October marks the annual occurrence of #WorldMentalHealt
Engineered by Dyslexia
Sector News
To mark National Dyslexia Week, the Institution of Engineering and Tec
New report published on mental health support for postgraduate research students
Sector News
In 2018, the OfS (@officestudents) and Research England (@ResEngland)

Tara Mulcahy-Murray, an Engineering Student at the University of Oxford, said:

“We thought about what consumers might want to know about their clothes and how we could address their concerns. Our aim was to give consumers more information about each product before it reaches the store, so they can make more informed purchasing decisions.”

Voyage was designed for users to configure their own sustainability preferences and receive tailored product recommendations. Users might also add information about a product’s journey to include additional stages in its lifecycle such as recycling and upcycling. In this way, the system could show users the role their potential purchase would play in giving a product new life and helping to minimise waste.

“By developing the Voyage prototype alongside experts at Burberry and IBM, we learned so much about a complex industry. This experience opened our eyes to the scale of the fashion supply chain and we found first hand that sharing learnings and best practice does inspire action to improve sustainability,” said Eleanor Barron, Physics Student at the University of Exeter.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Local technology firm continue to combat the stigma around mental health in the workplace throughout the pandemic
Sector News
Saturday 10th October marks the annual occurrence of #WorldMentalHealt
Collab Group and Halpin Partnership release the State of the sector report
Sector News
@CollabGrp and @Halpin_HE have today (8 Oct) launched a brand-new repo
77% of students do not feel confident they could access metal health support, finds The Student Room
Sector News
In a poll published on The Student Room back in April 2020, and attrac
Electricity firm launches Leadership Academy for managers
Sector News
Middle managers at @UKPowerNetworks are being given the chance to gain
City Corporation warns against letting economy hibernate
Sector News
Policy Chair of the City of London Corporation Catherine McGuinness to
Detailed guide: 'Plan for Jobs' skills and employment programmes: information for employers
Sector News
A range of government programmes, some of which offer financial incent
Engineered by Dyslexia
Sector News
To mark National Dyslexia Week, the Institution of Engineering and Tec
New report published on mental health support for postgraduate research students
Sector News
In 2018, the OfS (@officestudents) and Research England (@ResEngland)
Virtual Graduation for SERC Class of 2020: College Marks Student Success with Congratulatory Film
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s (@S_ERC) Annual Graduation, one of
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE Awarded Honorary Fellowship from the Institution of Engineering and Technology
Sector News
@TheIET announces 16 Honorary Fellows to mark 150th yearSixteen world-
Young people hit hard as Government figures show apprenticeship starts are likely to be 46% down this year
Sector News
Today (8 October), new Government provisional figures on monthly appre
Audencia signs new strategic partnerships in Africa
Sector News
@Audencia Executive Education continues to expand internationally and

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Luq Niazi
Luq Niazi has published a new article: Burberry supports IBM interns to develop prototype system for product traceability 26 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 1 hour 8 minutes ago
FE News
FE News has published a new article: Local technology firm continue to combat the stigma around mental health in the workplace throughout the pandemic 1 hour 22 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4993)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page