 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

LCCM becomes recognised exam centre for RSL

Details
Hits: 69
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
LCCM

London College of Creative Media (@LCCMlondon) is proud to announce that it has become an official exam centre recognised by Rockschool (@RSLAwards).

RSL is an examination board that was launched in 1991 and offers graded music exams tailor-made for contemporary musicians. Ranging from introductory grades to Grade 8, they also offer diploma qualifications in both teaching and performance, conducting examinations in over 40 countries.

LCCM's status as official exam centre for RSL will enable young people to obtain internationally recognised contemporary music qualifications by taking their exams within its facilities in Southwark. LCCM’s Music Box campus features performance spaces and studios, perfectly suited to hosting exam grading sessions.

RSL has a network of over 1000 institutions around the world.

Dr Simon Jones, Principal at LCCM, said:

“It is a great honour for us to join this exclusive group, dedicated to helping aspiring musicians gain their sought-after qualifications.

“Hosting these exams allows us to be part of a wider community of people passionate about music, allowing LCCM to support young musicians in London. We believe that our students will also benefit from this partnership, having the opportunity to approach a different reality of music education.”

LCCM hosted the first trial day on Wednesday 30 September, receiving positive feedback from both examiners and candidates. “It was a great experience for us, and a great learning opportunity. We look forward to having more exam days with RSL in the future,” added Dr Jones.

About London College of Creative Media (LCCM)

London College of Creative Media (LCCM) – formerly London Centre of Contemporary Music – was founded in 2002 as a music college. Its aim is to establish a new approach to teaching music that mixes an art school environment with the best of music conservatoires and universities.

LCCM has pioneered an educational model where music students have to master both performance and production – a combination that remains vital for most professionals today. With its degrees developed and delivered by leading industry professionals, LCCM’s innovative approach to specialist education prepares students for industry and employment from the moment they start at LCCM.

In the National Student Survey 2020 ranked top amongst contemporary music institutions with an overall student satisfaction score of 86.5%.

About RSL Awards Ltd

In 1991, under the direction of founder Norton York, Rockschool created a unique set of products for a brand-new marketplace: recognised, graded qualifications for contemporary musicians. The traditional instruments performing in a rock band were included in the original graded examinations, Electric guitar, Bass guitar and Drums. After the initial success with these instruments, the company has developed syllabi in Acoustic Guitar, Vocals, Piano and Keyboards, Ukulele, Contemporary Music Theory and the world's first Music Production syllabus.

Coronavirus cases at Bristol city centre student residence
Sector News
Forty students have tested positive which means, in accordance with Pu
Borders College lecturer Lesleyâ€™s â€˜Streets Aheadâ€™ when it comes to healthcare
Sector News
Borders College lecturer Lesley Anderson was delighted to have recentl
Fife College welcomes decision to keep campuses open
Sector News
@FifeCollege has welcomed that college campuses are to be kept open un

Over recent years the company, based in West London, has developed a full suite of Vocational Qualifications for the creative industries, which are delivered in over 500 schools and colleges, principally in the UK. These sit alongside a program of contemporary dance qualifications, covering three distinct disciplines: musical theatre, jazz and street dance and a new suite of first to market CQ qualifications in Vlogging and Podcasting.

RSL qualifications are recognised and regulated at the highest level by Ofqual, SFA, CCEA, Qualifications Wales and the Department for Education, with all successful level 3 (Grades 6–8) exams being awarded UCAS points, bolstering university applications.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Improve a business with new skills: £10m funding
Sector News
Universities and research organisations can apply for a share of up to
Coronavirus cases at Bristol city centre student residence
Sector News
Forty students have tested positive which means, in accordance with Pu
Borders College lecturer Lesley’s ‘Streets Ahead’ when it comes to healthcare
Sector News
Borders College lecturer Lesley Anderson was delighted to have recentl
Leeds City College says new government plan ‘instrumental’ to the future of adult education
Sector News
Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), which is part of Luminate Educati
The Big Help Out - community career initiative offering direct support to aid those in need
Sector News
Distance learning provider, Open Study College (@OpenStudyColl), has t
Lib Dems call for counselling provision across secondary schools
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) are backing calls for a national comm
Fife College welcomes decision to keep campuses open
Sector News
@FifeCollege has welcomed that college campuses are to be kept open un
Two practitioners sought to join Education and Training Foundation Board
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) is inviting ap
New jobs indicator reveals cautious optimism for UK jobs market
Sector News
A new monthly jobs indicator released today by Internet Association (@
Derby named University of the Year at UK Social Mobility Awards
Sector News
The University of Derby (@DerbyUni) has won a prestigious national awa
Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT)’s first Open Event of the academic year is online and days away
Sector News
Basingstoke College of Technology (@BCoT) is hosting its first Open E
NEU comment on EPI report into UKs education response to COVID-19
Sector News
EPI report shows disadvantaged children hardest hit by UKs education r

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4998)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page