Coventry University Online and FutureLearn launch free course to help boost career skills across England

Details
Coventry University

Free online course produced for the Nesta CareerTech Challenge


Monday 12 October 2020, London UK: Coventry University Online is announcing the launch of a new course, ‘Career Skills for the 2020s: Navigating the Online World of Work’, designed to help learners identify the career skills they need to upskill in their sector or to seek a new job online. The course is available to enrol and learn today on FutureLearn.com, the leading social learning platform.

With UK unemployment rates reaching over 75%, and many professionals looking to upskill and reskill for new job opportunities in an increasingly digitised workplace, it’s more important than ever that individuals are confident about working online and embracing technology in their professional lives. 

Career Skills for the 2020s: Navigating the Online World of Work’ has been built as part of the Nesta CareerTech Challenge, and is specifically designed for individuals across England without a degree who are working in jobs at risk of redundancy, or have recently been furloughed or made redundant. 

At a time of such uncertainty, the course also hopes to improve learners' confidence in searching for work, or progressing within their current sector. It focusses on soft skills such as communication, emotional intelligence and resilience, alongside the digital skills needed to work online. 

The course is also a sponsored course, which means that learners will receive an automatic free upgrade when they join, giving unlimited access to the course content and a printable digital certificate upon successful completion.

Alongside expert progression coaches, student experience officers and a global community of fellow learners, learners who take the ‘Career Skills for the 2020s: Navigating the Online World of Work’ course will have the opportunity to assess their strengths and weaknesses, and explore the skills they will need to build in order to progress in work or to seek a new job in the 2020s. 

The course also explores what makes a successful online presentation, how to write a CV and covering letter to share online, as well as digital tricks and tips to help learners find their purpose and identify what employers want. 

Tara Hawes, Project Lead for the Nesta CareerTech Challenge at Coventry University Online said,
“We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the Nesta CareerTech Challenge, working with FutureLearn and the Behavioural Insights Team to produce a course that will really make a difference to people’s lives. Designed to improve learners’ digital capabilities while practising soft skills like communication and problem solving, this course is truly unique in that it specifically illustrates how these skills are important when working online, empowering learners to find a job or take their current role to the next level.”

Catalina Schveninger, Chief People Officer at FutureLearn commented,
“At FutureLearn our mission is to transform access to education. In today’s jobs climate, where many are still facing uncertainty around present and future career paths, being able to readily gain job-relevant skills is more vital than ever. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Coventry University Online to develop this expert-led course that we hope will reach millions of learners as they adapt to this digitally-driven future of work.”
 

