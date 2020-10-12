 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Better understanding the harms related to gaming and gambling in order to support and safeguard apprenitces and employees

Details
Hits: 72
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Amy Evans, YGAM

Talent United, the employer engagement initiative run by @BarnsleyCollege, will host a FREE masterclass will share expert advice on building workplace resilience around gambling and gaming related harms on Wednesday 21 October, 10.00am to 12.00 noon.

National charity and Talent United partner, the Young Gamers and Gamblers Education Trust (YGAM), will be delivering the informal event for employers who wish to better understand the harms related to gaming and gambling in order to support and safeguard their employees.

The interactive masterclass will cover the potential risks related to gaming and gambling and how to spot the signs of these being present in the workforce. Also, how to inform, educate, signpost, support and build resilience in response.

Attendees will receive a YGAM certificate of attendance, a digital copy of the charity’s ‘In The Know’ Booklet and information about a short follow-up session which provides complete access to a full range of resources.

Jess Widdowson, Enterprise Team Leader at Barnsley College, said:

“We host regular partner-led masterclasses on a variety of themes from wellbeing to business growth. The sessions are designed to develop key skills and they are open to everyone, bringing local businesses together with College staff and students.”

Places are limited, so you are encouraged to book via www.barnsley.ac.uk/event/talentutd-mclass-ygam/. Alternatively, contact the Talent United team by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Top honours awarded to Imperial College academics in Queenâ€™s Birthday Honours list
Sector News
@ImperialCollege academics in the Department of Chemical Engineering h
Coventry University Online and FutureLearn launch free course to help boost career skills across England
Sector News
Free online course produced for the Nesta CareerTech ChallengeMonday 1
Universities and admissions leaders encourage students to be ambitious with their 2021 applications
Sector News
Universities and admissions leaders encourage students to be ambitious

You may also be interested in these articles:

Top honours awarded to Imperial College academics in Queen’s Birthday Honours list
Sector News
@ImperialCollege academics in the Department of Chemical Engineering h
Magic Gang Brockenhurst College leavers win critical acclaim for follow up album
Sector News
Two musicians who met at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) have won
New app to help schools and colleges stay open amidst Covid-19 infections
Sector News
The University of Exeter (@UniofExeter), working with Petroc College (
Coventry University Online and FutureLearn launch free course to help boost career skills across England
Sector News
Free online course produced for the Nesta CareerTech ChallengeMonday 1
Universities and admissions leaders encourage students to be ambitious with their 2021 applications
Sector News
Universities and admissions leaders encourage students to be ambitious
BP Shipping cadet Lauren returns to Brock to inspire Pre-cadetship students
Sector News
Brock (@brockcollege) leaver and now BP Shipping cadet Lauren Hounsome
Taking care of mental health at university
Sector News
Students are susceptible to stress, anxiety and other psychological di
Queen honours teachers, social workers and more
Sector News
2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours List acknowledges outstanding contribu
Derby College Group CEO Awarded Honour in Queen’s Birthday List
Sector News
@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) Chief Executive Officer Mandie Stravino has
Business Secretary urges businesses to prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period
Sector News
With just 81 days to go until the end of the transition period, @AlokS
Award-winning youth mentor has pledged to provide free resources to help young people across the country
Sector News
Darren Lewitt, the former director of a multi-million pound technology
Apprenticeships decline but trade sector could be a haven for a new wave of employment
Sector News
The UK's trade productivity has sharply increased, with 15% of tradesp

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani - updated event, Delivering Mental Health Training to Your Learners 1 hour 4 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 12 minutes ago

University as a 'One-size-fits-all' model is broken says Euan Blair @WhiteHatGB

University as a 'One-size-fits-all' model is...

Euan Blair, CEO & Gafar Fashola, Apprentice Leader @WhiteHatGB speak to @TomBewick #SkillsWorldLive about their ambition to create an outstanding...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 12 minutes ago

Business Secretary urges businesses to prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period: With just 81 days to go… https://t.co/foMgkQCf1X
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4999)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page