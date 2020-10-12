 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Our Future is Bright

Details
Hits: 83
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BarnsleyCollege and Barnsley Sixth Form College are joining forces with young people's charity @Chilypep to make a brighter future for our community by donating the colour from the front of our new course guides to raise awareness of both mental health and mindfulness.

One in four people experience a mental health issue each year and 75% of mental illness starts before the age of 18*. Whilst there is growing awareness of the importance of wellbeing and the majority of young people are happy with their lives, there will be times when life is not so easy.

We have donated our colour to encourage you to donate your cheerful colour too. We can brighten up someone else’s day by simple actions such as checking in on a neighbour, calling a relative for a chat or asking, “are you ok?” All small acts of kindness can make a huge difference to a person’s mental wellbeing.

Chilypep’s purpose is to promote the rights, wellbeing and opportunities of all young people across South Yorkshire. The charity work with young people to campaign around issues that affect them; and work with organisations, schools, community services and local authorities to ensure that young people’s rights are protected and that their best interests are served.

Emma Manser, Participation Project Worker at Chilypep, said: “At Chilypep we put the children and young people we work for at the heart of everything we do. We have had the privilege to work with staff and students from Barnsley College over the last five years thanks to our funding from Barnsley Clinical Commissioning Group.

“In this time, we have established a Peer Mentoring Programme, ran hundreds of Wellbeing Sessions and Workshops for students and worked with Barnsley Sixth Form College to open GAINSpace, a specific wellbeing room. Staff members have also had the opportunity to take part in mental health first aid training with us, so they are better able to support the needs of students.

“Through our OASIS group, young people from Barnsley have had their voices heard around changes they want to see made in relation to mental health awareness and support services for young people in the town. Chilypep is currently working on opening a Wellbeing Hub in Barnsley town centre which will provide a safe space for young people to drop in and access support and youth led sessions. We believe mental health is something that should be talked about and that all young people should have access to the right support for their mental health whenever they need it.”

Impington International College to work hand in hand with Cambridge Handball Club for new Sports Scholarship
Sector News
Impington International College (@ImpingtonIntCol), a non-selective st
The Rise of the Micro-Gap Year
Sector News
There is much uncertainty in the world of work and education. Many stu
Dremel Digilab donates 3D printers to boost Engineering offering at Cambridge Regional College
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) engineering department has t

Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive at Barnsley College, added: “We believe that good health and wellbeing is essential for anyone to achieve their goals. We have a dedicated and award-winning team of people who make sure that students are supported to lead healthy and happy lives.

“Our aim is to make a brighter future for our community. We have taken a small step by donating the colour from the front cover of our course guides to raise awareness of both mental health and mindfulness. Making you happy and inspiring you to be the best you can be is our top priority.”

To encourage mindfulness, we’re running a competition where you can be in with the chance of winning some mindfulness goodies! All you have to do is colour in our course guide covers using pens, pencils or paint. Take a picture and upload to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram or send it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The deadline for entries is Friday 9 April 2021.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Impington International College to work hand in hand with Cambridge Handball Club for new Sports Scholarship
Sector News
Impington International College (@ImpingtonIntCol), a non-selective st
UK and Kenya to host major Global Partnership for Education summit in 2021
Sector News
Landmark Global Partnership for Education (@GPforEducation) summit to
The Rise of the Micro-Gap Year
Sector News
There is much uncertainty in the world of work and education. Many stu
Dremel Digilab donates 3D printers to boost Engineering offering at Cambridge Regional College
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) engineering department has t
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students successfully complete Nuffield Future Researchers programme
Sector News
@BartonPeveril's Future Researchers Two Barton Peveril Sixth Form Coll
Legal team’s ground-breaking work leads to award nominations
Sector News
Work of Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s (@If
London College of Contemporary Arts’s Sadie Clayton creates work for London Craft Week
Sector News
London College of Contemporary Arts (@LCCAUK) is proud to announce tha
The Dallaway Steel Band visits Barking & Dagenham College for the College's Black Culture Wednesdays
Sector News
A taste of black culture @BarkingCollege #BlackHistoryMonth The Dallaw
DfE should extend promised funding to cover additional costs for college GCSE resits this Autumn
Sector News
Association of Colleges (AoC_info) responds to the news from @Educatio
BBC Announces Major New Partnership with the National Film and Television School To Support UK Creative Sector
Sector News
@BBC announces major new partnership with @Variety’s Top UK Film Sch
UUK briefing on domestic violence and tech-mediated abuse in HE
Sector News
@UniversitiesUK today (12 Oct) published a new briefing on domestic vi
University of Plymouth students win national awards for maritime history projects
Sector News
Two history students from the @PlymUni have won a prestigious national

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Catch22
Catch22 had a status update on Twitter 10 minutes ago

Do you feel better after singing to the radio at home, or belting out a classic in the shower after a busy day? Whe… https://t.co/wxnLL3ERMM
View Original Tweet

Josie C
Josie C had a status update on Twitter 18 minutes ago

I'll be watching this on repeat all week #WeKnowDis @nbcsnl https://t.co/edroXrp4op https://t.co/GCmKpQmVmb
View Original Tweet

Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: London College of Contemporary Arts’s Sadie Clayton creates work for London Craft Week 44 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5003)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page