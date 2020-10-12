 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Dremel Digilab donates 3D printers to boost Engineering offering at Cambridge Regional College

Details
Hits: 97
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) engineering department has taken delivery of two new @Dremel #3D printers following a generous donation from Dremel, part of Robert BOSCH Group. 

The Dremel DigiLab 3D printer is a compact unit offering the latest in 3D technologies that will enable learners to further develop their design, print and engineering skills. The printers come with the latest software and filament capabilities meaning that learners will be able to explore a range of techniques, including the production of flexible filaments in addition to the solid structures more often seen with 3D printing.

Business Developer for Dremel Digilab, Jean-Pierre Lihou, said,

“Engineering is close to my heart and it is this that lead me to suggest making a donation of up-to-date technology to the college. Dremel and Bosch are keen to support young people entering the engineering industry and this equipment will enable learners to push themselves with their creativity. We use these printers in our everyday business to produce prototypes to make engineering decisions and on specialist projects such as the trophy design project we have done recently with FIA Formula E; the possibilities really are endless.”

Phil Culverwell, Interim Head of Department for Engineering said,

“The 3D printers that have been donated by Dremel will enable our learners to use the same standard of printing technologies that are being used within the industry. The consumables the printers use has changed over the years and the method of setting the printers up is a lot less time consuming, making the process much more efficient for our learners. All-in-all the printers are a great asset for the Engineering department.”

UK and Kenya to host major Global Partnership for Education summit in 2021
Sector News
Landmark Global Partnership for Education (@GPforEducation) summit to
The Rise of the Micro-Gap Year
Sector News
There is much uncertainty in the world of work and education. Many stu
Legal teamâ€™s ground-breaking work leads to award nominations
Sector News
Work of Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Educationâ€™s (@If

You may also be interested in these articles:

UK and Kenya to host major Global Partnership for Education summit in 2021
Sector News
Landmark Global Partnership for Education (@GPforEducation) summit to
The Rise of the Micro-Gap Year
Sector News
There is much uncertainty in the world of work and education. Many stu
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students successfully complete Nuffield Future Researchers programme
Sector News
@BartonPeveril's Future Researchers Two Barton Peveril Sixth Form Coll
Legal team’s ground-breaking work leads to award nominations
Sector News
Work of Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s (@If
The Dallaway Steel Band visits Barking & Dagenham College for the College's Black Culture Wednesdays
Sector News
A taste of black culture @BarkingCollege #BlackHistoryMonth The Dallaw
DfE should extend promised funding to cover additional costs for college GCSE resits this Autumn
Sector News
Association of Colleges (AoC_info) responds to the news from @Educatio
Ofqual welcomes today’s announcement that GCSE, AS and A level exams will go ahead in England next summer
Sector News
@Ofqual will continue to work closely with exam boards, unions and oth
University of Plymouth students win national awards for maritime history projects
Sector News
Two history students from the @PlymUni have won a prestigious national
Overcoming the challenges of COVID-19: Award-winning mentor and businessman provides free resources for schools and colleges
Sector News
@DarrenLewitt, the former director of a multi-million pound technology
200,000 adults to access skills training through Barclays LifeSkills new charity partnerships
Sector News
Barclays LifeSkills announces charity partnerships set to benefit all
Bristol's Professor Yardley awarded OBE for services to Covid-19 response
Sector News
The Queen’s Birthday Honours recognise the achievements of a wide ra
New emergency care research hub for Bristol launched
Sector News
In 2019, an average of 70,231 people attended accident and emergency d

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5001)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page