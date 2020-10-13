 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The next step for Brecon Beacons College's Sports and Exercise student Caine

Details
Hits: 94
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Caine Ballantine

Caine Ballantine, a Sports and Exercise student of Brecon Beacons College (Part of @NPTCGroup of Colleges) plans to pursue his career as a Crime Analyst as his time at College draws to an end. 

Caine will start his new studies at the University of Bangor where he will study Criminology & Criminal Justice and hopes to land his dream job as a crime analyst for the Police. 

He adds:

“I’ve always wanted to work as something related to Law Enforcement, and the Law; and the College helped me to narrow down through all the possible occupations, to a Crime Analyst, and I’m so thankful for the help with this. “

The course which consists of a variety of assignments allowed Caine to further his knowledge and adds:

“My tutors kept my attention on the work, and thus made the course even more inclusive. Who knew it is easier to learn about things you want to learn about! In terms of support, my tutors were saints.”

During his time at college Caine went through some difficult times with his lecturers standing by him every step of the way, he adds: “They were there for me both work-wise, for my health, and in common knowledge too.”

Through the Welsh Baccalaureate module Caine was able to gain the opportunity to coach various sports such as Basketball, Football, Badminton, and Athletics! As well as working with children at Ysgol Y Bannau which allowed him to expand his first-language Welsh speaking skills.

Caine goes onto say:

“I think that NPTC Group of Colleges is a viable choice for anyone who wants to go on to University, and wants to enjoy their learning along the way.”

An Insight into IT at NPTC Group of Colleges
Sector News
Twenty-year-old Jordan Hamer was unsure about what she wanted to do af
University Centre Leeds provides Covid-19 support package to students
Sector News
University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has launched a bespoke Covid
Global education charity is teaching valuable vocational skills on top of academic studies in an attempt to pull the world's poorest communities out of poverty, permanently
Sector News
When it comes to the world's poorest communities, jobs and resources a

You may also be interested in these articles:

An Insight into IT at NPTC Group of Colleges
Sector News
Twenty-year-old Jordan Hamer was unsure about what she wanted to do af
University Centre Leeds provides Covid-19 support package to students
Sector News
University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has launched a bespoke Covid
Impington International College to work hand in hand with Cambridge Handball Club for new Sports Scholarship
Sector News
Impington International College (@ImpingtonIntCol), a non-selective st
Labour calls on Government to engage with schools on SEND guidance
Sector News
Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green MP and Shadow Childre
Dfn Project Search Looking To Recruit Programme Specialist For London And South East
Sector News
DFN Project SEARCH (@dfnsearch), a leading transition to employment ch
University support staff left carrying the can for chaotic start of term, says UNISON
Sector News
University support staff are calling for managers and ministers to ste
UCU response: Government ignored scientists’ advice to move university teaching online
Sector News
The level of the Covid crisis on campuses is a direct result of the We
Ufi Ventures Invests In Soft Skills Training Company
Sector News
London-based soft skills training platform BODYSWAPS (@BODYSWAPS_VR) h
Global education charity is teaching valuable vocational skills on top of academic studies in an attempt to pull the world's poorest communities out of poverty, permanently
Sector News
When it comes to the world's poorest communities, jobs and resources a
The Rise of the Micro-Gap Year
Sector News
There is much uncertainty in the world of work and education. Many stu
Dremel Digilab donates 3D printers to boost Engineering offering at Cambridge Regional College
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) engineering department has t
Legal team’s ground-breaking work leads to award nominations
Sector News
Work of Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s (@If

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5003)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page