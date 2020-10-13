 
Waltham Forest College launches Youth Hub to support young jobseekers

In partnership with the Jobcentre Plus, the Youth Hub will improve the life chances of young people across the London Borough of Waltham Forest.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on young people in London and in particular their job opportunities. Waltham Forest College has worked in partnership with the Department of Work and Pensions’ Jobcentre Plus to develop a Youth Hub which is based within the College. Launching in October, this strategic relationship focuses on the needs of the local community, especially supporting young people dealing with the impact of COVID-19, during this unprecedented time.

The Youth Hub aims to provide employability and skills advice to young people, who will have instant access to specialist advisory teams, referring them to training opportunities linked to their career prospects.

Taken together, these measures are not only helping young people to receive the support they need now but ensure they continue to have access to the guidance, resources and opportunities that will help them build successful careers in the future as the UK begins its economic recovery.

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said:

“By rolling out Youth Hubs across local communities, like this one at Waltham Forest College, young people will be able to access vital support from our Work Coaches and get matched with local employment and training opportunities. We are serious about investing in young people as we get Britain back to work. That’s why, as part of our Youth Offer, we are injecting £2 billion into the Kickstart scheme, creating new, subsidised, high-quality roles for under 25s as we continue our work to protect, support and create jobs.”

Waltham Forest College has a strong history of delivering courses to unemployed Waltham Forest residents and has also launched a new Civil Service Sector-Based Work Academy Programme with the Jobcentre Plus, providing east London residents with the support and potential employment opportunities in the Civil Service. This is a great opportunity for people wishing to enter employment or wishing to retrain for new career opportunities.  

College Principal & CEO, Janet Gardner said:

“We are proud to be the first College to launch a Youth Hub with Jobcentre Plus and we will continue to drive forward our college vision and strategy to further serve the needs of our local community. We are mindful of the impact of Covid-19, particularly in east London and are pleased to be working with Jobcentre Plus in order to provide a swift response to support the region. Education and skills are vital to reviving London’s economy and this opportunity will kickstart the careers of thousands of young people, who could otherwise be left behind, as the result of the recent pandemic.”

DWP Launch Event JCP and WFC Partnership

