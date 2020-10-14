 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Two million additional technology roles predicted by 2022 to meet growing demand for digital skills

Details
Hits: 79
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BPPGroup responds to demand for #digital skills with redesigned BSc Digital & Technology solutions degree #apprenticeship 

Over the next five years it is predicted a requirement of two million additional technology roles will be created in the technology sector, following recent years’ rise in demand for roles such as full stack developers, data scientists, and dev-ops engineers.

In response to and following the wider Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education (IfATE) review into the future of apprenticeships across the digital sector, BPP has redesigned its flagship Level 6, BSc Digital & Technology solutions degree apprenticeship (DTS) which learners can start from January 2021.

This new, fully online degree apprenticeship has been designed to ensure employees can understand the role of technology across an organisation, the value of technology investments, and how technology can be used to help businesses become more competitive. It is aimed at providing people with the skillset needed for the rapidly growing digital economy, further enhanced by the Covid-19 pandemic and increase in reliance on technology and remote working.

Recent research carried out by BPP among over 1,500 professionals shows that 40% think that the rate of technology change exceeds current skills development programmes and 42% also fear that there are simply not enough qualified candidates available to apply for technical roles. This programme will allow businesses to equip their existing employees with the right skills to plug these gaps.

BPP already runs the biggest technology degree apprenticeship programme in the UK. The new DTS - developed in consultation with clients that have been working with us over the last 4 years and enrolled almost 300 individuals through the programme – is designed to better align to their requirements for future skills within technology. This programme is innovative, collaborative, practical and has the option of 30- or 48-month programmes.

Paul Rowlett, Dean of BPP’s School of Technology says that

“the accelerated pace of technology-driven change means companies now requires specialists with a much broader set of skills - from data analytics to robotics, user experience to cyber-security and integration. Our redesigned DTS is not only innovative, but it also meets employer requirements for future skills with our careful alignment of content to wide range of industry leading technical qualifications.

“Looking to the future, it is predicted that there will be an increase in the number of individuals who need awareness and understanding in data, security requirements software, engineering and broader consultancy skills.

â€˜Six of the bestâ€™ as key apprenticeship figures recognised in birthday honours list
Sector News
Six members who represent the Institute for Apprenticeships and Techni
Barton Peveril Student is President of Countryâ€™s Largest Virtual Medicine Society
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Ellie Martin has become Pres
Royal artist campaigns to get disadvantaged kids their school essentials
Sector News
A Royal-appointed artist is on the case - literally - to help aid some

“The insights that our current learners and clients have shared as part of the DTS course redesign, will also help ensure that all our technology apprentice programmes – including data analyst, software developer and cyber security technologist – remain highly relevant to the needs of businesses in the years ahead.”

Earlier this week, BPP celebrated its first cohort of degree apprenticeship graduates who began their DTS studies in 2016. Forty learners sat the end point assessment and 39 passed, with 24 gaining a distinction and a further 10 a merit. The ‘first generation’ DTS class included learners from Santander, J.P. Morgan, KPMG and Nationwide.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofsted consults on new approach to Cafcass inspections
Sector News
@Ofsted_news have launched a new consultation on how we plan to inspec
Employer skills survey 2019
Sector News
What is the Employer Skills Survey? The Employer Skills Survey, which
‘Six of the best’ as key apprenticeship figures recognised in birthday honours list
Sector News
Six members who represent the Institute for Apprenticeships and Techni
Barton Peveril Student is President of Country’s Largest Virtual Medicine Society
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Ellie Martin has become Pres
How to teach students about financial literacy
Sector News
Digital learning can be quite confining on classroom creativity. As a
Education Secretary urges overhaul to adoption system
Sector News
To coincide with National Adoption Week, the Education Secretary calls
NEU writes to Prime Minister and Chancellor with proposals to tackle child poverty
Sector News
@NEUnion writes to @BorisJohnson and @RishiSunak with proposals to tac
Former Barnsley College Public Services student claims prestigious Public Services Award
Sector News
Former @BarnsleyCollege Public Services student Alanna Barron has been
Delay to 2021 exams: your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/13/delay-to-2021-exams-your-quest
Royal artist campaigns to get disadvantaged kids their school essentials
Sector News
A Royal-appointed artist is on the case - literally - to help aid some
Waltham Forest College launches Youth Hub to support young jobseekers
Sector News
In partnership with the Jobcentre Plus, the Youth Hub will improve the
MPs set to debate role of colleges in a skills-led recovery in Parliament during Colleges Week
Sector News
David Hughes (@AoCDavidH), Chief Executive of AoC speaks ahead of the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Mark
Mark has published a new article: Two million additional technology roles predicted by 2022 to meet growing demand for digital skills 21 minutes ago
Demetrius Harrison
Demetrius Harrison has published a new article: How to teach students about financial literacy 1 hour 22 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 31 minutes ago

Former Barnsley College Public Services student claims prestigious Public Services Award: Former @BarnsleyCollege P… https://t.co/FiMHx5z59N
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5010)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page