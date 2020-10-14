 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Last night, BCoT opened its doors virtually for their first event of the academic year

Details
Hits: 121
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Anthony Bravo, BCOT

@BCoT opened its doors virtually for their first event of the academic year

Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) held its first virtual open event of the academic year on Tuesday 13 October, in line with the current social distancing measures outlined by the government, making it the College’s second-ever event that has been hosted online. The Virtual Open Event was aimed at prospective students and their parents/guardians to give them the chance to find out more about the College from the comfort of their own homes, as well as to showcase the different and technology rich learning style offered at BCoT.

Anthony Bravo, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for education providers, but as a technology college we have been able to adapt quickly and seamlessly with our online education. I am proud that the college is still able to offer the same level of support and experience for students and their families, whether delivered on or offline. The Virtual Open Event is a great way for prospective students to find out the information they need to make their choices for next year and I thoroughly enjoying welcoming them to our online event and answering their queries.”

BCoT showcased its range of full-time courses and apprenticeships with dedicated talks delivered by lecturers and staff, all who presented live at the College. Principal, Anthony Bravo, opened the event with a welcome talk introducing viewers to the College and what to expect when students join BCoT. 

In response to a live question, Anthony Bravo explained: “We asked our learners and staff what values they found important while being at the College and so, with their responses, we developed our three key values: Respectful – always being respectful of others and providing an inclusive environment that fully welcomes and leverages all our diversity; Ready - we ask that our learners be ready to learn and give it their best when they come to the College and we will guarantee that they will go on to study at university, get an apprenticeship or start their career; and Safe – we pride ourselves on providing a safe and supportive learning environment inside and outside of the College.” 

BCoT’s apprenticeship team, Aspiral Learning, were on-hand and delivered their own talk to help students with advice and guidance on applying for an apprenticeship. There were also dedicated talks about BCoT’s use of technology, having been recognised as one of 20 EdTech Colleges in the country this year, and about the support available for students, including learning support, welfare, bursaries and travel. Despite the circumstances of not being able to deliver an in-person event, the October Virtual Open Event was successful with over 500 people signed up for the event and high engagements between students, their parents and staff through the live Q&As during subject talks and in the chat room where attendees could ask any of their questions in private. 

Bramble report identifies training and technology as top priorities for online tuition
Sector News
@bramble_io : Training and technology issues must be addressed if live
Join us at our virtual open evenings in November
Sector News
This year, our November open evenings are going virtual! Explore the r
Announcing Coursera for Campus free pricing options and academic integrity upgrades
Sector News
@Coursera New features support credit-bearing online learning, student

You may also be interested in these articles:

Bramble report identifies training and technology as top priorities for online tuition
Sector News
@bramble_io : Training and technology issues must be addressed if live
Join us at our virtual open evenings in November
Sector News
This year, our November open evenings are going virtual! Explore the r
Education Committee holds session on the educational outcomes for white working-class pupils
Sector News
Today (13 Oct), the Education Committee (@CommonsEd) will hold its fir
HELPING STUDENTS NAVIGATE AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD: New results from PISA 2018
Sector News
Today’s students live in an interconnected, diverse and rapidly chan
Announcing Coursera for Campus free pricing options and academic integrity upgrades
Sector News
@Coursera New features support credit-bearing online learning, student
Two million additional technology roles predicted by 2022 to meet growing demand for digital skills
Sector News
@BPPGroup responds to demand for #digital skills with redesigned BSc D
Wales is first country in the world to adopt Adobe Spark for Education nationally
Sector News
@AdobeSpark for Education is now officially available bilingually thro
Dental school welcomes students’ safe return
Sector News
Dental students at the University of Plymouth are safely back to their
‘Six of the best’ as key apprenticeship figures recognised in birthday honours list
Sector News
Six members who represent the Institute for Apprenticeships and Techni
Barton Peveril Student is President of Country’s Largest Virtual Medicine Society
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Ellie Martin has become Pres
Delay to 2021 exams: your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/13/delay-to-2021-exams-your-quest
Royal artist campaigns to get disadvantaged kids their school essentials
Sector News
A Royal-appointed artist is on the case - literally - to help aid some

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5014)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page