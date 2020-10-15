 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Marcus Rashford MBE backs Welsh Government decision to ensure free school meal provisions for every school holiday until Easter 2021

Details
Hits: 146
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Welsh Government (wgmin_education) has guaranteed free school meal provision for all school holidays up to and including Easter 2021, thanks to £11m confirmed today (15 Oct) by Education Minister Kirsty Williams.

The move has been backed by Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford saying he welcomed ‘the Welsh Government's swift response to this urgent need in protecting the most vulnerable children across the country.’

Making the announcement ahead of the October half term through a video released on her Twitter channel, the Minister said she hoped the confirmation would provide ‘some reassurance in these times of uncertainty’. 

The Minister also confirmed that more than £700k had also been allocated to support colleges with the equivalent provision for eligible learners.

Speaking today, the Minister said:

“We have worked tirelessly this year to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and the countless challenges it has presented but we have not, and will not, forget those for who school is about far more than education.

“I am pleased to confirm that we have today made £11m available to provide free school meal provisions over every school holiday up to and including Easter 2021.

“I really hope this provides some reassurance in these times of uncertainty.”

Marcus Rashford MBE added:

"Holiday provision is vital to stabilising households during the school closures, given the devastating effects of COVID-19.

“Having this framework in place for the foreseeable future will have a significantly positive impact on children who are struggling to engage in learning due to anxiety and fear, not to mention the noise of their rumbling stomachs.

“No child in 2020 should be sat in a classroom worried about how they are going to access food during the holidays, and the impact that will have on their parents when matched with unemployment, ill health and, in some cases, personal loss.

“There is still so much more work to be done to protect this next generation but I welcome the Welsh Government's swift response to this urgent need in protecting the most vulnerable children across the country. Our children and their welfare should never not be the priority."

Daisy Cooper 100x100Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:

"This decision by Liberal Democrat Kirsty Williams is wonderful news and will really ease the worries of thousands of parents in Wales as they look ahead to the uncertainty of the next six months.

Northern Regional College has gone smoke free
Sector News
Northern Regional College (@NRCCollege) has gone smoke free â€“ the fi
Coleg Gwent transforms education with Citrix
Sector News
COVID-19 is transforming the way education is delivered. And @ColegGwe
Join us at our virtual open evenings in November
Sector News
This year, our November open evenings are going virtual! Explore the r

"It is essential that Conservative Ministers in Westminster follow the Liberal Democrats lead in Wales, and agree to extend free school meals to holidays in England. It would be simply unforgivable to let children go hungry this winter.

"We know that giving school children a hot, healthy meal at lunchtime greatly improves their health, behaviour and results. What we don’t know is why the Conservatives continue to callously refuse to give children who receive free school meals, the same hot, healthy meal in the school holidays."

Ensuring the continuation of free school meal provision has been a key priority for the Welsh Government as it has responded to the coronavirus pandemic - it had already allocated £41.7m before today’s announcement bringing the total now to £52.7m.

When the Minister announced she would close schools on Wednesday, March 18 she quickly confirmed that £7 million would be made available to local authorities to put in place measures to ensure that children eligible for free school meals would continue to benefit from this scheme.

Then on April 22 Wales became the first country in the UK to guarantee ongoing funding for children to continue to benefit from free school meal provision up to and including the end of the summer holidays

On September 20, after schools had reopened, the Minister confirmed at least £420,000 had been made available to ensure all pupils entitled to free school meals would continue to receive provisions if they were shielding or had to self-isolate.

Marcus Rashford MBE yn croesawu penderfyniad Llywodraeth Cymru i ddarparu prydau ysgol am ddim yn ystod pob gwyliau ysgol tan Pasg 2021

Mae Llywodraeth Cymru wedi gwarantu y bydd prydau ysgol am ddim yn cael eu darparu yn ystod pob gwyliau ysgol hyd at a chan gynnwys Pasg 2021, diolch i £11m a gadarnhawyd heddiw gan y Gweinidog Addysg, Kirsty Williams.

Fe gafodd y penderfyniad ei ganmol gan chwaraewr pêl-droed Manchester United, Marcus Rashford, a ddywedodd ei fod yn croesawu ymateb sydyn Llywodraeth Cymru i’r angen i ddiogelu’r plant mwyaf agored i niwed ar draws y wlad ar frys. 

Wrth wneud y cyhoeddiad cyn hanner tymor mis Hydref drwy fideo a ryddhawyd ar ei sianel Twitter, dywedodd y Gweinidog ei bod yn gobeithio y byddai'r cadarnhad yn rhoi rhywfaint o dawelwch meddwl yn ystod y cyfnod hwn o ansicrwydd. 

Cadarnhaodd y Gweinidog hefyd fod mwy na £700k wedi'i neilltuo i helpu colegau gyda'r ddarpariaeth gyfatebol ar gyfer dysgwyr cymwys.

Wrth siarad heddiw, dywedodd y Gweinidog: "Rydyn ni wedi gweithio'n ddiflino eleni i ymateb i'r pandemig coronafeirws a'r heriau di-rif sydd wedi codi yn ei sgil, ond dydyn ni ddim wedi, nac yn mynd i, anghofio'r rhai sy’n dibynnu ar yr ysgol am lawer mwy nag addysg.

"Mae'n bleser gen i gadarnhau ein bod ni heddiw wedi neilltuo £11m ar gyfer darparu prydau ysgol am ddim yn ystod pob gwyliau ysgol hyd at a chan gynnwys Pasg 2021.

"Rwy'n gobeithio'n fawr y bydd hyn yn rhoi rhywfaint o dawelwch meddwl yn y cyfnod hwn o ansicrwydd."

Ychwanegodd Marcus Rashford MBE: “Mae darpariaeth yn ystod y gwyliau yn hanfodol i sicrhau sefydlogrwydd ar aelwydydd tra bo ysgolion ar gau, gan ystyried effeithiau andwyol Covid-19.

“Mae’r ffaith bod y fframwaith hwn yn ei le am y tro yn mynd i gael effaith gadarnhaol sylweddol ar blant sy’n cael trafferth dysgu yn sgil pryder ac ofn, gyda’u stumogau’n cnoi ag awydd bwyd.

“Ni ddylai unrhyw blentyn yn 2020 fod yn eistedd mewn ystafell ddosbarth yn poeni sut mae’n mynd i gael bwyd yn ystod y gwyliau, a’r effaith y bydd yn ei gael ar rieni sy’n dygymod â diweithdra, afiechyd ac mewn rhai achosion, colled bersonol.

“Mae gymaint o waith i’w wneud o hyd i amddiffyn y genhedlaeth nesaf, ond rwy’n croesawu ymateb sydyn Llywodraeth Cymru i’r angen i ddiogelu’r plant mwyaf agored i niwed ar draws y wlad ar frys. Ein plant a’u lles ddylai fod yn flaenoriaeth i ni bob tro.”

Mae sicrhau bod prydau ysgol am ddim yn parhau i gael eu darparu wedi bod yn flaenoriaeth allweddol i Lywodraeth Cymru wrth ymateb i'r pandemig coronaferiws – roedd eisoes wedi neilltuo £41.7m cyn y cyhoeddiad heddiw, gan ddod â'r cyfanswm yn awr i £52.7m.

Pan gyhoeddodd y Gweinidog y byddai'n cau ysgolion ddydd Mercher, 18 Mawrth, cadarnhaodd yn gyflym y byddai £7 miliwn ar gael i awdurdodau lleol i roi mesurau ar waith er mwyn sicrhau y byddai plant sy'n gymwys i gael prydau ysgol am ddim yn parhau i elwa o'r cynllun hwnnw.

Yna ar Ebrill 22, Cymru oedd y wlad gyntaf yn y DU i warantu cyllid pellach er mwyn i blant barhau i gael prydau ysgol am ddim hyd at ddiwedd gwyliau'r haf.

Ar 20 Medi, ar ôl i ysgolion ailagor, cadarnhaodd y Gweinidog fod £420,000 wedi'i neilltuo i sicrhau y byddai pob disgybl sydd â hawl i gael prydau ysgol am ddim yn parhau i’w derbyn wrth hunanwarchod neu hunanynysu.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Northern Regional College has gone smoke free
Sector News
Northern Regional College (@NRCCollege) has gone smoke free – the fi
Coleg Gwent transforms education with Citrix
Sector News
COVID-19 is transforming the way education is delivered. And @ColegGwe
Bramble report identifies training and technology as top priorities for online tuition
Sector News
@bramble_io : Training and technology issues must be addressed if live
THE OPEN UNIVERSITY PARTNERS WITH MACMILLAN CHILDREN’S BOOKS TO EXTEND ITS READING FOR PLEASURE WORK TO FAMILIES
Sector News
The @OpenUniversity (OU) is launching Book Chat: Reading with your Chi
Join us at our virtual open evenings in November
Sector News
This year, our November open evenings are going virtual! Explore the r
Education Committee holds session on the educational outcomes for white working-class pupils
Sector News
Today (13 Oct), the Education Committee (@CommonsEd) will hold its fir
HELPING STUDENTS NAVIGATE AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD: New results from PISA 2018
Sector News
Today’s students live in an interconnected, diverse and rapidly chan
Announcing Coursera for Campus free pricing options and academic integrity upgrades
Sector News
@Coursera New features support credit-bearing online learning, student
Last night, BCoT opened its doors virtually for their first event of the academic year
Sector News
@BCoT opened its doors virtually for their first event of the academic
Wales is first country in the world to adopt Adobe Spark for Education nationally
Sector News
@AdobeSpark for Education is now officially available bilingually thro
Dental school welcomes students’ safe return
Sector News
Dental students at the University of Plymouth are safely back to their
New report calls for urgent prioritisation of sustainability skills in the education sector
Sector News
A new report launched today (15 Oct) by education and sustainability e

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Demetrius Harrison
Demetrius Harrison has liked Demetrius Harrison's Profile 1 hour 18 minutes ago
avatar
Northern Regional College
Northern Regional College has published a new article: Northern Regional College has gone smoke free 4 hours 54 minutes ago
Citrix
Citrix has published a new article: Coleg Gwent transforms education with Citrix 7 hours 2 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5014)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page