 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Northampton College upgrades its existing fire alarm system for its large Booth Lane campus

Details
Hits: 151
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@NorthamptonCollege has deployed Eaton’s new adaptive escape signage with Matrix technology which directs occupants away from danger towards a safe exit in an emergency, upgrading its existing fire alarm system for its large Booth Lane campus.

The Booth Lane campus is the college’s largest site with almost 4,500 students. It is a complex building of eight blocks, each with up to three floors all of which interconnect into one huge site.

Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal of Northampton College, said:

“The Booth Lane campus is a very complex building that often has thousands of people onsite at once. We have always taken safety very seriously and continue to carefully consider how we would safely evacuate the building if there was an emergency. We’re very pleased with this new system which ensures even greater safety for our students and staff.”

The college’s existing addressable fire safety system was installed more than ten years ago and consisted of a main fire panel which connects to eight local fire panels in each of the different site blocks. These sub fire panels connected to fire alarms, smoke detectors and escape signage using a twisted pair bus cable.

If an alarm was to go off in part of the campus, the fire panel in that area would switch the old signage luminaire leading into that block from an arrow to a red cross to visually warn people against entering the area. All other directional signage would remain the same to direct people to safety.

Unfortunately, the existing signage luminaires were old, and the college could no longer source spare parts for them. They also relied on their emergency batteries for illumination if it switched its signage, something that legislation no longer allows. This meant that the college had to find modern escape signage luminaires that they could retrofit onto the existing system and offer the same or improved functionality. They also had to complete the installation during a three-week holiday when no one was on site.

Mechanical and electrical contractors Thorn Electrical working with wholesalers Midshires Electrical decided to trial Eaton’s new escape sign luminaires with matrix technology. Using a switching contact at the luminaire, the team found that they could change the sign from a directional arrow to a red cross in response to a signal from a fire alarm or smoke detector without any problems.

New guidance can ensure universities protect and develop international partnerships
Sector News
Universities are today publishing guidelines to better safeguard thems
Statistics show children returning to early years settings
Sector News
It has been widely reported that 90% of pupils are in attendance at st
Network of Logistics Career College launched with UK-Dutch collaboration
Sector News
#MaritimeCareers Week - The Career Colleges Trust (@CareerCollegesT) h

Following the trial, Thorn Electrical installed 45 of the new Eaton escape sign luminaires throughout the campus in each of the eight zones. Using the existing twisted pair cabling and power mains from the old signage, the company fitted and fully tested all the luminaires in the short time frame available. Each of the luminaires is backlit using LED lighting and has a lithium ion battery with a selectable operating time of one or three hours in the event of a mains power outage, and there is also a simple fault analysis and status display via a bicolor LED.

John Curtis, regional account manager at Eaton commented:

“We’re really pleased to be supporting Northampton College. The signage provides a very high service lifetime with minimal maintenance and very good visibility.”

The signage features a high luminance of its white contrasting color of greater than 1000cd/m2. This is important to clearly highlight escape routes in some of the long corridors and large rooms within the campus, especially if there was smoke in the rooms.

Using LED lighting, the new technology saves the college energy and requires minimal maintenance when compared to the old system that used fluorescent lamps. It can also be further upgraded in the future with the addition of modules and data cabling as part of Eaton’s CGLine+ system. This would allow remote testing of the escape sign luminaires without a walk test and clear status updates via a PC.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New guidance can ensure universities protect and develop international partnerships
Sector News
Universities are today publishing guidelines to better safeguard thems
Statistics show children returning to early years settings
Sector News
It has been widely reported that 90% of pupils are in attendance at st
Network of Logistics Career College launched with UK-Dutch collaboration
Sector News
#MaritimeCareers Week - The Career Colleges Trust (@CareerCollegesT) h
Brexit is causing foreign academics to want to leave the UK, research reveals
Sector News
New research from Vienna University of Economics and Business (@WU_Vie
The Lego Foundation teams up with online learning platform to launch Coping with Change course
Sector News
The @LEGOFoundation and @FutureLearn team up to support children affec
How Universities can better safeguard themselves against security-related risks resulting from international partnerships
Sector News
#WeAreInternational - New guidance can ensure universities protect and
Former Barnsley College student launches her career
Sector News
Former @BarnsleyCollege student, Kyra Taylor, has realised her dream o
DfE must follow Wales and guarantee free schools meals over holidays
Sector News
Responding to the announcement that the Welsh Government has guarantee
Northern Regional College has gone smoke free
Sector News
Northern Regional College (@NRCCollege) has gone smoke free – the fi
Coleg Gwent transforms education with Citrix
Sector News
COVID-19 is transforming the way education is delivered. And @ColegGwe
THE OPEN UNIVERSITY PARTNERS WITH MACMILLAN CHILDREN’S BOOKS TO EXTEND ITS READING FOR PLEASURE WORK TO FAMILIES
Sector News
The @OpenUniversity (OU) is launching Book Chat: Reading with your Chi
Join us at our virtual open evenings in November
Sector News
This year, our November open evenings are going virtual! Explore the r

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5017)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page