 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Network of Logistics Career College launched with UK-Dutch collaboration

Details
Hits: 84
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Joint CEO of the Career Colleges Trust, Mark Silverman

#MaritimeCareers Week - The Career Colleges Trust (@CareerCollegesT) has joined forces with STC International in Rotterdam and seven FE Colleges across the UK to launch a pioneering network of specialist logistics colleges.

The aim of the initiative – being launched today to coincide with Maritime Careers Week - is to provide young people with the skills they need to access careers in this exciting sector, while supporting the logistics industry to continue its rapid expansion through the post-Covid 19 economic recovery.

The seven FE Colleges involved so far are: Hugh Baird, West Suffolk, South Essex, West Herts, City of Bristol, Eastleigh and Coleg Gwent. Each college will offer new Level 2 and 3 qualifications in Logistics and International Supply Chain Management, which have been developed by the Career Colleges Trust and Open Awards.

A number of specialist logistics experts including those from the STC Group, DHL, Logistics UK and Maesk have been involved with the development of the new qualification, ensuring that every element of the curriculum is relevant to the logistics industry.

The new provision will be delivered to students via a blended learning approach, in partnership with STC International – a specialist Port Logistics college based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. 

Students will take part in collaborative learning and both virtual and face-to-face teaching, with the opportunity to take part in study visits to Rotterdam and work experience placements.

Joint CEO of the Career Colleges Trust, Mark Silverman, says:

“This is an exciting time for the Career College network and I am delighted with the support we have had from this forward-thinking group of FE Colleges.

“Logistics is a rapidly expanding industry, offering a wide range of careers that many young people are not even aware of. As the economy begins to recover post-Covid, it is vital that we work with industry to focus on growing sectors, identifying new skills gaps and exciting employment opportunities.

“Our link with Dutch logistics training experts, STC, is hugely beneficial, helping students, staff and employers in our cluster to remain connected to the EU. This initiative highlights that connections with our European economy can and will continue as we move forward.”

The logistics sector is growing rapidly, driven partly by the pandemic. It offers a wide variety of careers including project management and digital technology-based roles (including AI and robotics) as well as international development and customer service opportunities. Currently employing over two million people in the UK, the logistics sector is expecting skills shortages to increase dramatically over the next five years. There is a lack of young talent at all levels, with businesses reporting a declining number of applications for logistics specialists, as well as dispatchers and transport service managers are also being in demand.

How Universities can better safeguard themselves against security-related risks resulting from international partnerships
Sector News
#WeAreInternational - New guidance can ensure universities protect and
DfE must follow Wales and guarantee free schools meals over holidays
Sector News
Responding to the announcement that the Welsh Government has guarantee
Northern Regional College has gone smoke free
Sector News
Northern Regional College (@NRCCollege) has gone smoke free â€“ the fi

One of the first FE Colleges to sign up to the collaboration and launch its own Logistics Career College is Hugh Baird College in Bootle, Merseyside.

Rachael Hennigan, Principal and CEO of Hugh Baird College says:

“We understand the importance of supporting young people into great careers with lots of opportunities. Logistics is a growing industry and will continue to expand globally over the coming years. We are delighted to be part an international initiative which enables us to provide new and exciting opportunities for our students and as well as supporting our local economy.”

 As an established provider of specialist logistics skills training, STC International is offering a wide range of expertise to the new Career Colleges network. Director Albert Bos, adds:

“We are very excited to join Career Colleges and to team up with FE colleges around the United Kingdom. It is a great honour to be part of such a great initiative.

“We are delighted that what was initially just a courtesy visit almost three years ago has resulted in such an important partnership with the Career Colleges Trust.

“Helping to create a bigger and brighter future for young people is both important and rewarding. We look forward to being a part of their development, helping to open up exciting international logistics career pathways for the next generation.” 

 If you are an FE College interested in joining the Career Colleges Logistics network or are an employer working in the sector who may be interested in supporting this work, please This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further information.

You may also be interested in these articles:

How Universities can better safeguard themselves against security-related risks resulting from international partnerships
Sector News
#WeAreInternational - New guidance can ensure universities protect and
DfE must follow Wales and guarantee free schools meals over holidays
Sector News
Responding to the announcement that the Welsh Government has guarantee
Northern Regional College has gone smoke free
Sector News
Northern Regional College (@NRCCollege) has gone smoke free – the fi
Coleg Gwent transforms education with Citrix
Sector News
COVID-19 is transforming the way education is delivered. And @ColegGwe
Bramble report identifies training and technology as top priorities for online tuition
Sector News
@bramble_io : Training and technology issues must be addressed if live
Marcus Rashford MBE backs Welsh Government decision to ensure free school meal provisions for every school holiday until Easter 2021
Sector News
The Welsh Government (wgmin_education) has guaranteed free school meal
THE OPEN UNIVERSITY PARTNERS WITH MACMILLAN CHILDREN’S BOOKS TO EXTEND ITS READING FOR PLEASURE WORK TO FAMILIES
Sector News
The @OpenUniversity (OU) is launching Book Chat: Reading with your Chi
Join us at our virtual open evenings in November
Sector News
This year, our November open evenings are going virtual! Explore the r
Education Committee holds session on the educational outcomes for white working-class pupils
Sector News
Today (13 Oct), the Education Committee (@CommonsEd) will hold its fir
HELPING STUDENTS NAVIGATE AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD: New results from PISA 2018
Sector News
Today’s students live in an interconnected, diverse and rapidly chan
Announcing Coursera for Campus free pricing options and academic integrity upgrades
Sector News
@Coursera New features support credit-bearing online learning, student
Last night, BCoT opened its doors virtually for their first event of the academic year
Sector News
@BCoT opened its doors virtually for their first event of the academic

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Career Colleges Trust
Career Colleges Trust has published a new article: Network of Logistics Career College launched with UK-Dutch collaboration 13 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 28 minutes ago

The employability sector is gearing up to support a large cohort of unemployed people as the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic takes hold

The employability sector is gearing up to...

IEP, Aptem and Emsi - Exploring alternative talent pools for recruiting Employability Professionals. The employability sector is gearing up to...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 29 minutes ago

RT @EdTech_Summit: #Edtech expert @Ty_Goddard gives us his ten cents on the role played during the virus, and offers his recommendations fo…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5016)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page