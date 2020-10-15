 
Liverpool's Deputy Mayor provides career advice to Hugh Baird College Students

@HughBaird College students recently had the chance to receive first-hand career advice from the Deputy Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Gary Millar.

Gary, on behalf of Liverpool's Mayor Joe Anderson, has the special responsibility for Business and International Relations.  Alongside this, Gary is the President of the Liverpool China Partnership, President of the Liverpool Commonwealth Association, and former Lord Mayor and "First Citizen" of Liverpool.

 In a remarkable journey, Gary who is originally from Edinburgh, is a successful entrepreneur and a philanthropist (helping raise over £500,000 for charity) after part-owning the city's Parr Street Studios and also creative incubator and event space the Fashion Hub.

Gary spoke to students from across Hugh Baird College, including its 14-16, A-Level and University cohort, virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Gary's talk formed part of the Hugh Baird University Centre’s ‘Spotlight on Employment’ events programme, that is available for the whole College to take part in. The schedule of events links students with a variety of leading figures and leaders from across a range of sectors. Speakers work with students to get them work ready and aware of the traits and attitudes employers look for when recruiting. Many speakers also draw on the trials and tribulations of their personal career paths to demonstrate that the road to success is rarely a smooth and that learners need to show resilience and learn and grow from their failures.

Speaking following the Spotlight on Employment event, Gary Millar said:

"I was delighted to be asked to present a seminar to students from across Hugh Baird College as part of their 'Spotlight on Employment' programme. It was great to talk to the young talent of the future and highlight how important it is for them take opportunities when they arise. Opportunities open several doors that can lead to various career paths. College and University is just the start for the students and I am sure they will all go onto have successful career journeys" 

Colette Mawdsley, Dean of Higher Education and Access at the Hugh Baird University said:

" Our Spotlight on Employment programme enhances our well-established Careers Advice and Guidance service in which we strive to ensure our students leave the College and University Centre career ready.   

“Over the course of the programme, students from across all areas of the College will come into contact with some major figures from industry and the Liverpool City Region's business community and they will receive meaningful advice from people who make hiring decisions on a daily basis. 

“I would like to thank Gary Millar for taking the time to talk to our students from across the College to help prepare and develop them for the world of work in the future" 

