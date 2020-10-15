 
School adopts tech solution to transform workplace wellbeing, supporting staff during pandemic

Teacher and students

St. John’s Independent Specialist School and College gives staff access to their earned income before pay day to improve workplace wellbeing

To support their high performing team, St. John’s is offering over 340 workers greater financial liquidity through reinventing their payroll system by introducing Earnings on Demand platform, Hastee

LONDON, UK — 15 October 2020: St. John’s School and College has enrolled the Earnings on Demand platform Hastee to revolutionise the way its workers are paid, offering them the ability to track and access a portion of their earned pay as soon as they have earned it.

St. John’s, which has been caring for young people in two locations across East Sussex for over 130 years, is a non-maintained independent specialist school and independent specialist college, working with young people who have complex learning disabilities. Built on providing quality care, St. John’s applies this ethos across their organisation, including their 340+ faculty.

In the same way they value the care of their young people, they also value employee wellbeing and the impact of financial stress. Its partnership with Hastee has allowed them to give all their employees the options of further financial flexibility, which in turn has benefits on combating absenteeism.

Nichola Illing, HR Advisor at St. John’s said:

“We are passionate about supporting our high performing team at a time when their work is more crucial than ever. We rely on our workers to manage a high-stress work environment and want to ensure they are supported as much as possible so they can continue to provide quality education and care. Through giving workers more financial flexibility as well as financial education via the Hastee hub, we hope to be able to alleviate the pressures on our colleagues, thus reducing any sickness absence days incurred via poor mental health due to financial worries.”

James Herbert, CEO and Founder of Hastee, comments:

“Financial wellbeing is one of the key indicators of mental wellbeing, and right now employee wellbeing should be at the forefront of most business conversations. Earnings on Demand can help by allowing workers access to money that is rightfully theirs at the times when they need it most, which has been proven to stop many from seeking high-cost credit alternatives.”

Hastee users can receive their first withdrawal every month, up to £100, free of fees and further withdrawals are subject to a fee of 2.5 per cent.

