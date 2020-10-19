 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Singing side by side for mental health

Details
Hits: 101
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
University of Derby

The benefits of group singing have been widely publicised in the media as well as in academic research papers, which has led to the formation of choirs designed specifically to help improve mental wellbeing. Here, Dr Yoon Irons, Research Fellow at the University of Derby (@DerbyUni), discusses a new MARCH Network funded (@NetworkMARCH) research project called Mental Health Inclusive Choirs, which is exploring singing, group leadership and mental health.

Notes on the benefits of singing

Singing has obvious positive effects on many physical aspects of wellbeing, including improving respiration; breathing slowly and deeply while singing can help to regulate the heart rate, reducing signs of physiological and psychological stress.

Experiments have also shown that singing can reduce the stress hormone, cortisol; encourage the production of endorphins responsible for raising pain thresholds; and increase the bonding hormones, oxytocin and beta-endorphins, which help us to form collaborative social relationships.

Singing in groups can provide emotional release, mood enhancement and social support for all participants, and research has demonstrated particularly strong associations between group singing activities, emotional engagement, increased social bonding, and reduced loneliness for people living with mental health conditions.

Now, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the case for further research into how singing can support good mental health is even stronger. Experts predict a ‘tsunami’ of mental health referrals, which will add to the existing backlog of patients on mental health services’ waiting lists for clinical treatment.

In the current climate of uncertainty, it is becoming increasingly important to strengthen community mental health assets which can play a key role in supporting people in improving their mental wellbeing. Sadly, group singing has been restricted due to the obvious need to reduce socially transmitted Covid-19 infections. However, as the world recovers from the pandemic, singing together will once more be a powerful tool for rebuilding interactive communities and enhancing mental wellbeing.

It is time to get vocal about mental health

Singing together, whether in choirs or informal community groups, is a popular activity in many contemporary settings, including groups specifically formed for people living with mental health conditions. The physical, psychological, and social health benefits of group singing have been receiving increasing media attention, and many choirs have been formed with the explicit aim of improving wellbeing.

The leaders of these singing groups are ‘front line workers’ in the community, facilitating enjoyable and uplifting singing experiences in a variety of musical and social contexts. They are constantly multi-tasking, using their skills in musicianship, leadership, and group facilitation, often while also seeking community funding, encouraging inclusive musical participation, and providing rewarding performance opportunities.

Kirklees College celebrates Colleges Week 2020
Sector News
@KirkleesCollege is marking Colleges Week 2020 (19 â€“ 23 October) by
UCU says all colleges must copy Preston Collegeâ€™s two week â€˜circuit breakerâ€™
Sector News
The University and College Union (@UCU) today (Friday) said colleges
MPs call for starter payments to provide financial support during wait for first Universal Credit payment
Sector News
A new report by the Work and Pensions Committee published today (Monda

When working with people living with mental health conditions, who can present with a range of different concerns and needs in the context of singing activities, group leaders may need additional skills, support, and knowledge to help the singers to fully benefit from their group singing activities. So far, however, few specific resources have been made available to singing leaders who run groups with a particular focus on mental health.

During the Mental Health Inclusive Choirs project, we will explore the diverse needs (in relation to accessing and participating in group singing) of people with personal experience of living with mental health conditions. We will also examine the training and support needs of community group singing leaders who are working (or would like to work) with people living with mental health conditions.

Preaching beyond the choir

The aim of this project is to encourage and empower singing group leaders while promoting the wellbeing benefits of singing together for people living with mental health conditions. We will be consulting leaders of singing groups for people living with mental health conditions, including choir conductors, community choir leaders, and facilitators of informal group singing activities. We will also be speaking to people with personal experience of mental health conditions who participate in organised group singing activities. The input from all the research participants will help us to create a ‘toolkit’ of resources designed to support singing group facilitators who are working in a broad spectrum of mental health contexts.

We will announce details of how to take part on our online survey soon, so if you are interested in finding out more about the project, you can This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or follow us @SingSideBySide on Twitter and use #SingingForMentalHealth.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Kirklees College celebrates Colleges Week 2020
Sector News
@KirkleesCollege is marking Colleges Week 2020 (19 – 23 October) by
BMet College holds a triple virtual celebration with Vanley Burke during Black History Month
Sector News
#BlackHistoryMonth - Students and staff from @BMetC joined a trio of v
First degree students graduate from Middlesbrough College
Sector News
FUTURE leaders of the world’s hospitality and tourism industries are
Imperial Athletes: a new sports hub for clubs at Imperial College
Sector News
Move Imperial and Imperial College Union (ICU) have launched Imperial
NEU calls for Circuit Breaker for Secondary Schools and Post-16 to Suppress Covid
Sector News
In the face of rapidly rising infection levels amongst secondary pupil
UCU says all colleges must copy Preston College’s two week ‘circuit breaker’
Sector News
The University and College Union (@UCU) today (Friday) said colleges
MPs call for starter payments to provide financial support during wait for first Universal Credit payment
Sector News
A new report by the Work and Pensions Committee published today (Monda
‘Aldi’s face of beef’ brings Dawtry Farm to Rodbaston College
Sector News
In what will be the 100th year, Rodbaston College has been involved wi
Quarter of Financial Services workforce want to work from home permanently post COVID-19
Sector News
COVID-19 has profoundly shifted how financial services workers want to
Welsh Government’s ‘Summer Sorted’ programme helping young people reach their potential
Sector News
The Welsh Government’s ‘Summer Sorted’ programme has this year h
International accounting firm Mazars backs CCCG’s #Laptops4Learners campaign
Sector News
Big-hearted staff at international accounting and advisory firm Mazars
stem4's App Library wins Tech for Good Initiative at Digital Leaders 100 Awards
Sector News
#DL100 - After reaching the top 3, teenage mental health charity @stem

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Kirklees College
Kirklees College has published a new article: Kirklees College celebrates Colleges Week 2020 11 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 2 days ago

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 19 November 2020 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
BMet
BMet has published a new article: BMet College holds a triple virtual celebration with Vanley Burke during Black History Month 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5025)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page