PE on the national curriculum

There has recently been discussion regarding physical education (PE) in schools. The discussions include former rugby player Jason Robinson calling for PE to be a core part of the school curriculum and saying PE is now more important than ever.

Keeping active and taking part in sport is important for children’s personal development as well as being important for their mental and physical health. Sport and physical activity can boost our ability to cope with challenges and our resilience . PE is a vital part of a broad and balanced education, which is why it is part of the national curriculum up to and including key stage 4 when pupils are in years 11 and 12 of school.

The current national curriculum for PE aims to ensure that all pupils:

  • develop competence to excel in a broad range of physical activities
  • are physically active for sustained periods of time
  • engage in competitive sports and activities
  • lead healthy, active lives

From key stage 1 to 4, pupils are expected to master various fundamental skills relating to physical education. These include mastering basic movements including running, jumping, throwing and catching, as well as developing balance, agility and co-ordination, and begin to apply these in a range of activities at key stage 1, right through to using and developing a variety of tactics and strategies to overcome opponents in team and individual games at key stage 4.

