University of Greenwich to offer new pathway to achieving QTLS

The Society for Education and Training (@SocietyET) has partnered with the University of Greenwich (@UniofGreenwich) to offer a new route to achieving Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (#QTLS) status. 

Those applying to Greenwich to achieve their initial teaching qualification will now have the option to go on to work towards the QTLS professional status as part of a continuous course of study, rather than having to apply to work towards it separately after completing their qualification. Choosing to do so will mean paying a discounted rate for QTLS, compared to the fee for those who apply directly to SET after having finished their teaching qualification. Candidates choosing this route will also benefit from extra support, with the University offering on-programme assistance to their students during the professional formation process.

Achieving the nationally-recognised QTLS status demonstrates the development of an individual’s skill and knowledge through their teaching practice and signals to employers and colleagues a commitment to excellence. Recognised in law as having parity with QTS (Qualified Teacher Status), it makes holders eligible to work in schools, as well as FE settings.

Andrew Dowell, the Society for Education and Training’s Head of Professional Status, said:

“This partnership pulls together study for an initial teaching qualification and the attainment of the highly regarded QTLS status. Following this path will mean that trainee teachers at the University of Greenwich will enjoy the ongoing camaraderie of their training peer group as they go on to achieve QTLS. With many candidates applying for QTLS already doing so immediately after they have qualified, we believe that continuity will prove an appealing prospect.”

Louise Atkins, Head of Initial Teacher Education at the University of Greenwich, said:

“The University of Greenwich, School of Education are delighted to be working in partnership with the Education and Training Foundation promoting Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills status. We believe in the importance of QTLS status as it allows FE teachers to progress in their careers and demonstrates improved expertise and experience as reflective practitioners, which is important to the sector.”

Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills is the badge of professionalism for post-14 education and training, helping practitioners advance in their careers and demonstrate their expertise and experience to colleagues, employers and learners.

More than 24,000 teachers and trainers have already achieved the status, with 2,121 undertaking study for it last year. A survey of those who have attained QTLS found that 96% felt that the process of professional formation had impacted on their practice. The same percentage said it had impacted on their learners.

To find out more about QTLS please visit the Society for Education and Training website. Details of teacher training opportunities at the University of Greenwich can be found on the University’s website.

