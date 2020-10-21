 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coleg y Cymoedd launches initiative to support Welsh creative talent to work in the film industry

Details
Hits: 128
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

 

@ColegyCymoedd has officially partnered with Screen Alliance Wales, a not-for-profit organisation which works to develop and grow a pipeline of talent for Wales’ TV and film industries.

The college in the South Wales valleys has teamed up with the leading creative industry body to boost learners’ prospects of securing a career in film and television.

The partnership will enable learners to gain valuable industry experience with film and TV production companies in Wales, as well as the opportunity to learn directly from world-leading experts in the field.

While original plans for the programme were centred around providing work placements and facility tours, in light of current circumstance, elements of the scheme have been adapted, with a focus on virtual masterclasses and socially distanced workshops. Learners will also receive training sessions on how to operate safely within the sector during the pandemic.

Moving forward, once appropriate, the college hopes to roll out the full programme, which will see learners have access to various work placement opportunities where they will be able to shadow industry professionals and gain an insight into different TV and film roles. They will also benefit from visits and tours of Cardiff-based Wolf Studios Wales, famous for producing shows such as BBC One hit His Dark Materials, Sky Original drama A Discovery of Witches and upcoming BBC/HBO co-production Industry.

The first stage of building stronger links with industry at Coleg y Cymoedd has seen the talented team behind His Dark Materials set up a base at the college. The show’s heads of ‘Creature Effects’, Brian Fisher and Eliot Gibbins, who are responsible for creating the on-set references for the creatures found in the series, will work out of the college over the next year, developing creature effects for a variety of film and TV productions.

As artists in residence, they will provide learners with insights into the fascinating world of creature effects, showing them how traditional puppetry and cutting-edge visual effects are used to bring daemons and animals to life on screen.

Eliot Gibbins said: “We are passionate about educating and nurturing the next generation of creative talent. Being based at Coleg y Cymoedd will enable us to provide an educational outfit, offering seminars and workshops to help students gain hands on experience and develop the skills needed for a job within the industry.

“As well as helping to create a pipeline of potential candidates for future roles, having a base here will also allow us to have access to the incredible industry-leading tools and equipment available at the college.”

NEW APP SET TO TACKLE ADULT LITERACY
Sector News
The Citizen Literacy consortium (@citizen_phonics), led by City of Gla
British Army is officially the best apprenticeship employer in the country
Sector News
Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers announced The Top 100 Apprenticeship
RM Education extends contract with Salford City Council to digitally future proof the cityâ€™s schools
Sector News
@RMEducation - a leading supplier of technology to the education secto

Jacob Mansell, 18, from Pencoed, is one of the learners set to benefit from the partnership. Jacob, who has just started a course in prop making at Coleg y Cymoedd, said: “I’m really excited to start my course in prop making and part of the reason why I chose to study here was because of the links with industry. Gaining work experience will be crucial to boosting my employment opportunities in the creative industries.

“Having the chance to work with professionals will help me establish what area I want to work in as well as boost my skills and help me to stand out from others. It will also enable me to make connections with key people in the heart of industry, which will be very beneficial in the future.”

As part of the collaboration with Screen Alliance Wales, the college will also work closely with the organisation to develop its courses in line with industry requirements, ensuring learners are equipped with the skills they will need for successful careers. Leading experts will also be invited to deliver masterclasses for creative learners at the college.

Thanks to the partnership, learners on creative courses will be able to develop a range of key industry skills including camera work, special effects and prop creation. They will also participate in mock interviews to prepare them for future roles in creative fields.

Alistair Aston, course leader for Coleg y Cymoedd’s TV and Film Prop Making course, said: “We’re very excited to be collaborating with Screen Alliance Wales and the partnership will bring plenty of benefits to our learners, ensuring they are equipped with the right skills and experience to enter the workforce of the future.

“Obviously, with the current climate, things have had to be adapted to make sure learners continue to have access to experience and insights from industry professionals in a safe way. We are thrilled to have the creature effects team from His Dark Materials join us as artists in residence at the college. They will be an invaluable learning resource for learners across our whole portfolio of creative courses.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

NEW APP SET TO TACKLE ADULT LITERACY
Sector News
The Citizen Literacy consortium (@citizen_phonics), led by City of Gla
British Army is officially the best apprenticeship employer in the country
Sector News
Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers announced The Top 100 Apprenticeship
RM Education extends contract with Salford City Council to digitally future proof the city’s schools
Sector News
@RMEducation - a leading supplier of technology to the education secto
A world first in Cambridge: IB special autism school to open in 2021
Sector News
The Cavendish School, the world’s first International Baccalaureate
Educators can now bring the power of immersive technologies to the classroom
Sector News
All-new ZapBox improves access to immersive learning for educatorsAll-
New care packages for isolating University of Northampton students
Sector News
Students living in University of Northampton owned halls of residence
CITB's Leadership and Management Fund approves 38 bids
Sector News
CITB will progress its Leadership and Management Development Fund with
Fife College welcomes SFC report on college sector
Sector News
@fifecollege has welcomed the publishing of the ‘Phase One Report on
Students to get personal money management training
Sector News
Financial education charity The National Skills Academy for Financial
Royal recognition for Coventry College
Sector News
@coventrycollege has received a Royal thanks for its efforts during th
Life support training gives students a taste of normality again
Sector News
@BordersCollege HNC Care and Administrative Practice students recently
College students hear from mental health advocates
Sector News
@barnsleycollege students were virtually joined by a trio of mental he

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5034)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page