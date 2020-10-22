 
The seventh annual NEON Awards – winners announced

Director of NEON, Dr. Graeme Atherton

#NEONAwards - The 2020 National Education Opportunities Network (@NEONHE) Awards were presented online on Thursday 22nd October.

The NEON Awards provide a platform to celebrate the successes and accomplishments of NEON’s members and their learners in widening access to higher education and enabling social mobility.

COVID-19 has had a huge impact upon widening access to higher education (HE). It has forced the widening access community to reflect upon how we engage with learners and develop new ways of delivery.

Therefore, this year, it is more important than ever to not only celebrate the success of this work and the transformative power that higher education can have on the lives of learners, but to consider how we continue to push our work forward to ensure success learners are able to both enter, and succeed within, HE.

Director of NEON, Dr. Graeme Atherton, states:

‘With over 60 nominations, shortlisting was a difficult process and it has highlighted the outstanding work that is being carried out by both institutions and individuals across the UK.’

NEON was founded in 2012 as the professional organisation to support those involved in promoting social mobility through widening access to higher education. NEON brings together Higher Education Institutions, schools, colleges, the voluntary sector, professional bodies and employers. Over 90 higher education providers from across England and Wales are members of NEON and they teach over 70% of England’s undergraduate students.

Please see below for the winners and commendations from the 2020 NEON Awards.

NEON Widening Access Initiative (Outreach) Award

Books & Stories, Bournemouth University - Commendations

The Access Project - Commendations

York Students in Schools GCSE Tutoring Project, University of York - Commendations

Discovery Days, University of Nottingham - Winner

NEON Widening Access Initiative (Retention and Success) Award

GO Wales, Cardiff University - Commendations

Peer Support, The University of Manchester - Commendations

Transitions Team, Lancaster University - Commendations

We Care Team, University of Sunderland - Winner

Widening Access Partnership Award

Explore University, Staffordshire University - Commendations

Higher Education Progression Partnership (Hepp) - Commendations

The University of Nottingham and IntoUniversity - Winner

NEON Access School or College Award

Bodmin College, The William Clift Academy - Commendations

Castleford Academy - Commendations

Southmoor Academy - Winner

NEON Student of the Year Award

Christine Browne, King's College London - Commendations

Margaret Ojerinde, University of Liverpool - Commendations

Declan McLoughlin, Queen Mary University of London - Winner

NEON Contribution to Widening Access Award

Enam Haque, The University of Manchester - Commendations

Peter Riley, Manchester Metropolitan University - Commendations

Ant Sutcliffe, Higher Horizons+ (Keele University) - Winner

NEON Higher Education Institution of the Year Award

University of Derby - Winner

Only NEON members can submit a nomination for the NEON Awards.

