New Sky initiative ‘The Edit’ will introduce 30,000 young people to careers in the media

@SkyUK and @Adobe have today launched The Edit, a new digital programme for schools designed to improve the media and digital literacy of 30,000 young people across the UK and Ireland.
With a focus on low-income areas, The Edit will reach and inspire the next generation of media talent by breaking down the industry’s barriers to entry and bridging the digital skills gap, while offering an insight into what a career in the media might look like.
Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Officer, UK & Europe, said:
“There are significant barriers to entry in the media industry that have to be broken down. The Edit will inspire thousands of young people to consider a career in media, to experience what it’s like to write, edit, produce, and broadcast the news.
“Every child, in every community, should have access to digital programmes. The Edit can help them find their voice and build the essential digital skills that the future of our economy relies upon.”
The Edit will provide primary and secondary schools across the country with a platform and the training to produce broadcast news reports from script to screen. With the use of Adobe’s creative tools and Sky’s content, young people can enter their climate change themed television reports into a nationwide competition with the winners announced on TV on Sky News’ FYI.
The Edit uses the topic of climate change to spark young people’s imaginations, helping them to discuss the environmental crisis and use their voice to encourage others to #GoZero as part of Sky’s business ambition be net zero carbon by 2030. Working with Adobe’s industry-leading video creation tools Adobe Spark Video and Adobe Premiere Rush, students will develop essential digital storytelling, collaboration and communication skills that are highly prized by employers in the broadcast sector and beyond.
Alongside curriculum-ready teaching resources and lesson plans for primary and secondary schools covering both in-person and remote learning, teachers also have the opportunity to complete a CPD training programme supporting them to develop the skills to deliver The Edit’s video editing and production with confidence.
Nishy Lall, Head of Young People at Sky, said:
“We want to help the next generation reach their potential. Through Sky Academy Studios we have been able to work with school children to raise their aspirations, develop new skills and broaden their horizons of what they can achieve in life. The Edit gives us the opportunity to reach children from all communities across the UK and Ireland, giving them this same valuable experience.”
Building on the success of Sky Academy Studios in Livingston and London, Sky has moved swiftly to ensure young people across the country are still able to access and enjoy this unique experience from the classroom.
Since 2010 over 163,000 8-16-year olds have visited Sky Academy Studios in the UK and Italy, giving them a first taste of what a career in the media could be like.
By encouraging them to create their own news reports, students can express their creativity and build skills like teamwork and critical thinking; boosting their confidence and opening their eyes to a world of new opportunities.
Sam Robins, Head of digital media marketing in Northern Europe at Adobe, said:
“We live in a digital first society, so it’s essential that schools find ways to promote digital literacy as a core part of the curriculum. The Edit not only provides an inspiring challenge and curriculum-ready resources that teachers can apply to classroom or remote learning, it also gives students the opportunity to work with the same tools and footage that the professionals use every day.”