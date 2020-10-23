Haringey Sixth Form Wins Award for 'I'm Out' The Film

Winners are Grinners! @Haringey6thForm Wins Award

We are pleased to be able to announce that the film “I’m Out” are winners of the 2020 Outreach Campaign of the Year for the UK Content Awards. This short film was a part of a campaign with Haringey Council and Casual Films.

“I’m Out” is a bold series of three short films on the impact knife crime has on the people involved and those close to them. This film was created and made by Haringey Sixth Form College Media Students, for young people, “I’m Out” addresses the issue of youth violence which often makes headlines across London. The news coverage for this film and its powerful message has been incredible with several news channels and newspapers interviewing our Media students and was premiered at Cineword Cinemas in Wood Green in February.

Russ Lawrance, CEO said;

“Winning this is the icing on the cake, so many emotions, delighted, proud of the students of Haringey Sixth Form College. Everyone who has seen the film agrees that our students took on a challenging topic and supported by our amazing staff in partnership with Haringey Council and Casual Films produced such an outstanding impactful film, so just desserts in terms of the award. Winners are grinners! Thank you everyone and again so well done.”

Florina Iosif, Director of Creative Media & A-Levels said;

“This achievement brings me so much joy, these students have now graduated from H6 and they are now on their own paths. They were with us for two years- two years full of laughter, pride, joy - just the typical feeling you have towards your family. At H6, we encourage our students to be themselves and we support them not in changing, but becoming more themselves. They are an incredible group of young people and I trust the world is a better place because of them. I hope this achievement confirms to them just how amazing they are and how much of a difference they can make by just being themselves.”

‘I’m Out’ project was an incredible opportunity, one that allowed me and the team I was a part of to speak our minds freely about such an ongoing problem. We got the opportunity to work with a professional production company, appear on the news as well as allowing us to embrace our dreams of trying to inspire and spread a positive message and shine a light on dark and upcoming times. The opportunities were endless and I’m thankful to have been a part of it.’- Leyla Cin (Working with Haringey Council and in a Legal Firm after graduating BED Creative Media at H6 Summer 2020)

‘I am so proud of H6! This award is well deserved without doubt! As a former student at Haringey Sixth Form College I am proud to say that this award reflects our college’s goal which is to make a positive impact and to push its students to achieve their true potential.

With the help of the talented students of H6, Casual Film Production and Haringey Council were able to portray the cruel reality of what is happening all over the world. This project is so beneficial and eye-opening for people of all ages to understand how these acts can be prevented. Personally, this was such a great experience, because not only it was educative, but also great to get an insight into the world of cinema.’- Daria Iosif (Studying International Marketing at university after graduating BED Creative Media at H6 Summer 2020)

Chris Brown, Media teacher co-ordinating the project said;

"The professionalism, creativity, skill and confidence demonstrated by our students to produce I'm Out is nothing short of incredible. They dazzled the media professionals they worked with to produce and promote this pivotal and, now, award winning project. Our learners took every challenge in their stride and achieved excellence. The award they have received is no more than they deserve for their outstanding performance. The sky is the limit for each and every one of them."

I’m Out puts the power into the hands of those most affected by knife crime – young people – and shows there are other routes out there. Young people are taking a stand.