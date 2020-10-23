 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Haringey Sixth Form Wins Award for 'I'm Out' The Film

Details
Hits: 100
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Haringey Sixth Form

Winners are Grinners! @Haringey6thForm Wins Award

We are pleased to be able to announce that the film “I’m Out” are winners of the 2020 Outreach Campaign of the Year for the UK Content Awards. This short film was a part of a campaign with Haringey Council and Casual Films.

“I’m Out” is a bold series of three short films on the impact knife crime has on the people involved and those close to them. This film was created and made by Haringey Sixth Form College Media Students, for young people, “I’m Out” addresses the issue of youth violence which often makes headlines across London. The news coverage for this film and its powerful message has been incredible with several news channels and newspapers interviewing our Media students and was premiered at Cineword Cinemas in Wood Green in February.

Russ Lawrance, CEO said;

“Winning this is the icing on the cake, so many emotions, delighted, proud of the students of Haringey Sixth Form College. Everyone who has seen the film agrees that our students took on a challenging topic and supported by our amazing staff in partnership with Haringey Council and Casual Films produced such an outstanding impactful film, so just desserts in terms of the award. Winners are grinners! Thank you everyone and again so well done.”

Florina Iosif, Director of Creative Media & A-Levels said;

“This achievement brings me so much joy, these students have now graduated from H6 and they are now on their own paths. They were with us for two years- two years full of laughter, pride, joy - just the typical feeling you have towards your family.  At H6, we encourage our students to be themselves and we support them not in changing, but becoming more themselves. They are an incredible group of young people and I trust the world is a better place because of them. I hope this achievement confirms to them just how amazing they are and how much of a difference they can make by just being themselves.”

‘I’m Out’ project was an incredible opportunity, one that allowed me and the team I was a part of to speak our minds freely about such an ongoing problem. We got the opportunity to work with a professional production company, appear on the news as well as allowing us to embrace our dreams of trying to inspire and spread a positive message and shine a light on dark and upcoming times. The opportunities were endless and I’m thankful to have been a part of it.’- Leyla Cin (Working with Haringey Council and in a Legal Firm after graduating BED Creative Media at H6 Summer 2020) 

Fife College plays key role in developing new virtual reality assessment tool
Sector News
@FifeCollege has played an instrumental role in developing a new virtu
New guide to promoting positive behaviour from ETF
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has published
An Innovative Approach to Developing a Talented Workforce of the Future - Newcastle College Supports Colleges Week 2020
Sector News
Jon Ridley (Vice â€“ Principal and Executive Director of Higher Educat

‘I am so proud of H6! This award is well deserved without doubt! As a former student at Haringey Sixth Form College I am proud to say that this award reflects our college’s goal which is to make a positive impact and to push its students to achieve their true potential. 
With the help of the talented students of H6, Casual Film Production and Haringey Council were able to portray the cruel reality of what is happening all over the world. This project is so beneficial and eye-opening for people of all ages to understand how these acts can be prevented. Personally, this was such a great experience, because not only it was educative, but also great to get an insight into the world of cinema.’- Daria Iosif (Studying International Marketing at university after graduating BED Creative Media at H6 Summer 2020) 

Chris Brown, Media teacher co-ordinating the project said; 

"The professionalism, creativity, skill and  confidence demonstrated by our students to produce I'm Out is nothing short of incredible. They dazzled the media professionals they worked with to produce and promote this pivotal and, now, award winning project. Our learners took every challenge in their stride and achieved excellence. The award they have received is no more than they deserve for their outstanding performance. The sky is the limit for each and every one of them."

I’m Out puts the power into the hands of those most affected by knife crime – young people – and shows there are other routes out there. Young people are taking a stand.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Fife College plays key role in developing new virtual reality assessment tool
Sector News
@FifeCollege has played an instrumental role in developing a new virtu
New guide to promoting positive behaviour from ETF
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has published
An Innovative Approach to Developing a Talented Workforce of the Future - Newcastle College Supports Colleges Week 2020
Sector News
Jon Ridley (Vice – Principal and Executive Director of Higher Educat
How Newcastle College is Supporting the Green Agenda for Colleges Week 2020
Sector News
Alan Goundry, Head of Energy at Newcastle College (@NCLCollege), speak
Why HR Compliance and Wellbeing matter
Sector News
Key HR and Wellbeing topics are more important than ever to reassure e
Top of the world for former BASE student Reece
Sector News
Becoming the World Champion in your chosen sport is what dreams are ma
Long Life Dairy Soars to Top of the Class
Sector News
Kids’ favourite* and the No 1# choice in schools VIVA flavoured milk
Children's Commissioner says schools should stay open 'no matter what'
Sector News
The Children’s Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, has warned
North Wales apprentice victorious at national manufacturing awards
Sector News
A @colegcambria apprentice has picked up one of the most prestigious p
Craig Williams MP visits Theatre Hafren to discuss issues and concerns as a result of the pandemic
Sector News
Newtown College (part of NPTC Group of Colleges), welcomed local Conse
Research finds apprenticeship start volume decreased by 73 per cent and almost a quarter of learners had a break in learning as the impact of lockdown is fully realised
Sector News
Results of a research study looking at how the work-related training i
University of Derby wins Higher Education Institution of the Year Award
Sector News
The University of Derby (@DerbyUni) has received its second national a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5040)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page