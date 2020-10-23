 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UCAS acquires mobile app to create gateway for international PG students

Details
Hits: 143
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Aaron Powell, Managing Director for MO in the UCAS Group

#WeAreInternational - @UCAS_online has acquired MO University Assistant, a new multi-language mobile app to support international students and their agents and advisers apply for postgraduate courses in the UK. 

There are 450,000 international students studying in the UK, and UCAS is the largest single channel for international recruitment – with over 70,000 international students (EU and non-EU) using its services to apply for undergraduate study each year.

The addition of MO University Assistant app to UCAS will set the UK apart in the international student recruitment market and support up to 150,000 students who start postgraduate courses in the UK each year. 

MO started life three years ago as a scholarship search platform and has developed to provide personalised student support – matching students to postgraduate courses and enabling multiple direct applications, offering a complete profile of UK universities and colleges, as well as providing accommodation and employment tools, with tailored support in 15 languages.

Mark Felix, Commercial Director at MoneySupermarket Group, sits on the UCAS Board and will chair the new MO Board, which will be run as a wholly owned UCAS commercial enterprise. 

Mark Felix said: ‘The UK is home to the world’s very best research, technical, and teaching universities, and international students bring not only £12 billion into our economy, but also provide immense social and cultural benefits.

‘International student recruitment is highly competitive and competitor countries have long been snapping at our heels to attract international students. If we are to deliver on the UK’s international education strategy to increase international students from around 450,000 to more than 600,000, business as usual is not going to cut it.

‘MO will see UCAS play a new and much greater role in attracting and supporting postgraduate students from around the world, by creating a single, easy to use and welcoming front door to UK higher education.’

Aaron Powell, Chief Digital and Data Officer at UCAS, who will act as Managing Director for MO in the UCAS Group, added: 

‘Applying to university is the one of the most important decisions anyone will ever make. We know students make multiple applications to different institutions in different countries. We believe a single postgraduate gateway, under the trusted

UCAS brand dedicated to UK higher education, will enhance the UK’s competitiveness, and provide students and agents with unrivalled support throughout their application journey.

James Purnell joins UAL as President & Vice-chancellor
Sector News
James Purnell (@jimpurnell) has been appointed President & Vice-Ch
Academics highlight the ground-breaking work of modernist icon Katherine Mansfield
Sector News
Two @EdgeHill academics have taken over editorship of the respected Ka
Fife College plays key role in developing new virtual reality assessment tool
Sector News
@FifeCollege has played an instrumental role in developing a new virtu

 

‘For both students and their education advisers and agents, MO is a game-changer. The technology allows for a streamlined application process, eliminating the need to complete multiple applications across different forms, or spend hours searching for postgraduate courses information, scholarships, accommodation, and employment, in different places.

 

‘We are especially excited about the value MO will provide for in-country agents and advisers. It will free up their time and reduce the level of administrative resource they need to dedicate to the application process, so they can focus on advice and support for students.’

 

Myles Jardine, Founder of MO, said: ‘The UCAS brand is trusted by students, advisers, and agents across the world. With their expertise and connections across higher education, we believe MO can quickly establish itself as the one-stop, end-to-end, marketing, recruitment, and application platform that will fully support students in their journey to UK higher education, and better help UK universities attract and enrol more and more students from across the world.

 

‘Everything we’ve done at MO has about been about enhancing the support students have when making that life-changing decision to go to higher education in the UK. That’s why we are so excited by this acquisition by UCAS, as it is an organisation that has the same focus and passion for students that we have.’

 

Joe Thomsett, Strategy Lead from Co:Evolve Ventures, supported MO in its acquisition by UCAS. Joe Thomsett said: ‘We could see no stronger commercial fit for MO’s future than with UCAS. We believe a marrying of UCAS’ world-renowned expertise in the student admissions sector and their student-first mission and values were the perfect strategic alignment to best support MO’s vision.’

 

 

Ends

 

Notes for editors

UCAS, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service, is an independent charity, and the UK's shared admissions service for higher education. We manage almost three million applications, from around 700,000 people each year, for full-time undergraduate courses at over 380 universities and colleges across the UK.

 

  

UK Unifyed Ltd and its application system, MO, has been purchased for an undisclosed sum and will be a wholly owned commercial enterprise by UCAS. Like the undergraduate service, there will be a fee for students/agents to use the app to make both single and multiple applications. A full pricing model will be released later in the year.

 

Co:Evolve Ventures is a small team of venture builders and venture advisers. For building, we aim to solve a specific problem, commercialise it, and pass it on. For advisory, we help with business strategy and development, investor readiness, and executive search.

 

 

David Penney

Head of Marketing, Content and Public Relations

Sales and Marketing

07901781657

 

 

www.ucas.com

Rosehill | New Barn Lane | Cheltenham | GL52 3LZ

 

            

 

Registered office as above. Registered company No 2839815.

Registered charity No. (England and Wales) 1024741 and (Scotland) SCO38598.

 

 


This email and any attachments may contain confidential material and are solely for the use of the intended recipient(s). If you have received this email in error, please notify the sender immediately and delete this email. If you are not the intended recipient(s), you must not use, retain or disclose any information contained in this email. Emails are susceptible to interference and UCAS accepts neither responsibility for information, errors or omissions in this email nor for its use or misuse or any act committed or omitted in connection with this communication.

No employee or agent is authorised to conclude any agreement binding on the UCAS group of companies without a UCAS Purchase Order or a correctly authorised contract

UCAS reserves the right to monitor and intercept communications for lawful business purposes.


You may also be interested in these articles:

James Purnell joins UAL as President & Vice-chancellor
Sector News
James Purnell (@jimpurnell) has been appointed President & Vice-Ch
Academics highlight the ground-breaking work of modernist icon Katherine Mansfield
Sector News
Two @EdgeHill academics have taken over editorship of the respected Ka
Fife College plays key role in developing new virtual reality assessment tool
Sector News
@FifeCollege has played an instrumental role in developing a new virtu
New guide to promoting positive behaviour from ETF
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has published
An Innovative Approach to Developing a Talented Workforce of the Future - Newcastle College Supports Colleges Week 2020
Sector News
Jon Ridley (Vice – Principal and Executive Director of Higher Educat
How Newcastle College is Supporting the Green Agenda for Colleges Week 2020
Sector News
Alan Goundry, Head of Energy at Newcastle College (@NCLCollege), speak
Why HR Compliance and Wellbeing matter
Sector News
Key HR and Wellbeing topics are more important than ever to reassure e
Top of the world for former BASE student Reece
Sector News
Becoming the World Champion in your chosen sport is what dreams are ma
Long Life Dairy Soars to Top of the Class
Sector News
Kids’ favourite* and the No 1# choice in schools VIVA flavoured milk
Haringey Sixth Form Wins Award for 'I'm Out' The Film
Sector News
Winners are Grinners! @Haringey6thForm Wins AwardWe are pleased to be
Children's Commissioner says schools should stay open 'no matter what'
Sector News
The Children’s Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, has warned
North Wales apprentice victorious at national manufacturing awards
Sector News
A @colegcambria apprentice has picked up one of the most prestigious p

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5040)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page