 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Fife College plays key role in developing new virtual reality assessment tool

Details
Hits: 141
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Fife College

@FifeCollege has played an instrumental role in developing a new virtual reality tool that will help revolutionise the way students are assessed.

Developed in collaboration with Scottish-based digital solutions company eCom Scotland and the SQA, the assessment created by the College sees students transported into a virtual workshop through the use of a VR headset.

Here they must identify potential health and safety issues in their surrounding environment, and then answer questions regarding the latest regulations.

Different virtual learning environments can be created within the tool, offering transformation of assessments in a wide variety of sectors including care, engineering or the fire service.

The new application was recently on show at the VR/AR Global Summit, one of the largest tech events of its type, where it was exhibited to over 12,000 attendees.

Head of Digital Learning at Fife College, Sharon Burns, led the college’s work on the project alongside lecturer Lee Priestley, the Principal Developer.

Head of Digital Learning at Fife College, Sharon Burns said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the work that Fife College has put in over the past two years to help develop this new assessment tool.

“By using virtual reality we can transform the way we measure and assess learning.

“The example we’ve created with eCom focuses on health and safety in a construction industry setting, but this technology could be used across a range of different industries from the care sector to the fire service."

Principal Developer of the assessment, Fife College's Lee Priestley said:

“The students who have tried out the technology so far have enjoyed using it, and were immediately able to see the advantages.

“The potential is huge, and we’re excited to continue working with eCom and the SQA to develop this application more over the coming months.”

Wendy Edie, Managing Director at eCom Scotland said:

“Fife College has played a key role in the development of this technology.

“Their expertise was vital as we developed this new app, and without the help of the College and our other partners we wouldn’t be where we are today.

“This product has the potential to revolutionise how we teach and assess students of the future, and we look forward to continuing our work with Fife College as we develop it further.”

 

James Purnell joins UAL as President & Vice-chancellor
Sector News
James Purnell (@jimpurnell) has been appointed President & Vice-Ch
Academics highlight the ground-breaking work of modernist icon Katherine Mansfield
Sector News
Two @EdgeHill academics have taken over editorship of the respected Ka
UCAS acquires mobile app to create gateway for international PG students
Sector News
#WeAreInternational - @UCAS_online has acquired MO University Assistan

You may also be interested in these articles:

James Purnell joins UAL as President & Vice-chancellor
Sector News
James Purnell (@jimpurnell) has been appointed President & Vice-Ch
Academics highlight the ground-breaking work of modernist icon Katherine Mansfield
Sector News
Two @EdgeHill academics have taken over editorship of the respected Ka
UCAS acquires mobile app to create gateway for international PG students
Sector News
#WeAreInternational - @UCAS_online has acquired MO University Assistan
New guide to promoting positive behaviour from ETF
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has published
An Innovative Approach to Developing a Talented Workforce of the Future - Newcastle College Supports Colleges Week 2020
Sector News
Jon Ridley (Vice – Principal and Executive Director of Higher Educat
How Newcastle College is Supporting the Green Agenda for Colleges Week 2020
Sector News
Alan Goundry, Head of Energy at Newcastle College (@NCLCollege), speak
Why HR Compliance and Wellbeing matter
Sector News
Key HR and Wellbeing topics are more important than ever to reassure e
Top of the world for former BASE student Reece
Sector News
Becoming the World Champion in your chosen sport is what dreams are ma
Long Life Dairy Soars to Top of the Class
Sector News
Kids’ favourite* and the No 1# choice in schools VIVA flavoured milk
Haringey Sixth Form Wins Award for 'I'm Out' The Film
Sector News
Winners are Grinners! @Haringey6thForm Wins AwardWe are pleased to be
Children's Commissioner says schools should stay open 'no matter what'
Sector News
The Children’s Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, has warned
North Wales apprentice victorious at national manufacturing awards
Sector News
A @colegcambria apprentice has picked up one of the most prestigious p

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5040)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page