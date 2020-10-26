 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sandwell College provides free school meals for students this October half term

Details
Hits: 88
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Sandwell College
  • Sandwell College, Cadbury College Sixth Form and Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form College will provide food vouchers for hundreds of students this October half term and for the Christmas break
  • With young people facing unprecedented challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Colleges are committed to supporting their most vulnerable students through the provision of food vouchers and mental health services

Sandwell College, together with Cadbury College Sixth Form and Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form College, has announced that it will be providing Free School Meals vouchers for hundreds of its students this October half term and over the Christmas break.

The impassioned campaign by England striker Marcus Rashford to end child food poverty has brought the urgent need to support the most vulnerable young people to the fore. Sandwell College, Cadbury College Sixth Form College and Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form College believe that all vulnerable young people - including college students - should have access to free school meals. And with many learners facing additional hardships and difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic, this support is more crucial than ever.

During term-time, the colleges provide every one of their students with the option of a free school meal at lunchtime. And this October half term, they are each taking immediate action to extend this support to their most vulnerable students. All learners who are eligible for free school meals will be provided with a supermarket voucher worth £15.

Graham Pennington, Principal at Sandwell College, said:

“We believe it is even more important that we continue this support during October half term and over the Christmas break, when students will be away from their college and learning environment and, in some cases, are having to look after themselves at home, with limited financial means.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges which learners are facing during this continuing pandemic. At the same time as adapting to, and coping with, changes to their educational environment and learning journey, many students are dealing with additional emotional and financial pressures within their homes and communities, as a result of associated job losses or reduced income. So, we want to extend our meal support to our vulnerable students during October half term and the Christmas break, when they might need it most.”

With the Covid-19 pandemic bringing unprecedented change and upheaval to the learning experience of students of all ages, helping to protect the mental health of young people is a key concern for education providers across the UK.

Graham continued:

“These are extremely challenging circumstances for everyone and we would like to remind our students of our mental health services, which are designed to provide help, support and advice for anyone struggling to cope or manage their mental health. The mental and physical wellbeing of our students is a priority across our colleges and our teams and counselling services are on hand to help at any time.”

Women building new careers in construction during COVID-19 pandemic
Sector News
Women looking for work during the coronavirus pandemic have told how a
Student with ADHD praises City and Islington collegeâ€™s support as he starts Masterâ€™s Degree
Sector News
A student diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (#AD
University of Plymouth takes Techstars Startup Weekend online
Sector News
A popular entrepreneurial event that challenges people to develop a pr

The college’s extensive mental health services include access to a six-week programme of one-to-one support with a mentor, on-site counselling, 24-hour online support and video resources. Tutors are trained in mental health and there are dedicated staff specially trained as mental health first aiders to support with any immediate needs.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Women building new careers in construction during COVID-19 pandemic
Sector News
Women looking for work during the coronavirus pandemic have told how a
Student with ADHD praises City and Islington college’s support as he starts Master’s Degree
Sector News
A student diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (#AD
5 Tips for Reinvigorating Your Love of Learning
Sector News
Once your early education has ended, it's easy to believe that structu
Understanding the coronavirus helpline and online educational setting status form
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/23/understanding-the-coronavirus-
University of Plymouth takes Techstars Startup Weekend online
Sector News
A popular entrepreneurial event that challenges people to develop a pr
Focus on recruitment, training, and mentoring of women helps FDM Group to minimise gender pay gap
Sector News
@FDMgroup reports median gender pay gap of -2.1% for 2020 FTSE 250 pro
Sellafield are working with local partners to drive local economic growth through education, skills and innovation
Sector News
Sellafield Ltd investment in education and skills A national event fea
Tom Tugendhat MP Visits Hadlow College and West Kent College as Part of Colleges Week
Sector News
On 23rd October, Tom Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge and Malling, visited
City of London Corporation provides Square Mile schoolchildren with food vouchers during half term break
Sector News
#EndChildFoodPoverty - School children resident in the City of London,
UK’s largest ever Youth Climate Summit will show world leaders how it's done
Sector News
Environmental charity Global Action Plan, today (26 Oct) announces the
Community group digs deep to tackle food poverty
Sector News
A community organisation which turns disused open spaces in Islington
NEU asks Gavin Williamson to explore potential of secondary schools moving to a rota system
Sector News
As of the 16th of October, the infection rate in secondary schools is

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5043)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page